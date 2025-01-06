Eagles' rookie WR Ainias Smith scores first TD vs. Giants

Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles No. 3 quarterback Tanner McKee continues to make the most of his limited opportunities.

With the Eagles resting most of their starters in the regular-season finale against the New York Giants and backup Kenny Pickett dealing with an injury to his ribs, McKee got the start and sliced the Giants up on the opening drive, going 3-of-3 for 48 yards and a touchdown.

McKee put the Eagles on the board with 6:51 remaining in the opening frame. He floated left before driving a 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Ainais Smith at the edge of the goal line.

This is coming off an impressive cameo against the Dallas Cowboys Week 17 in which he went 3-of-4 for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

A 2023 sixth-round pick out of Stanford, McKee has impressed in every showcase he's had to this point, which has mainly been in training camp and preseason action.

With that success carrying over to regular season games, his value is on the climb.