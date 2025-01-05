Devaughn Vele snatches tipped ball for Broncos' TD

Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- The Denver Broncos' third touchdown of the first half was the quirkiest.

On a first-and-goal from the Chiefs; 3-yard line, Bo Nix dropped back and attempted to fit a ball in to tight end Adam Trautman under the goalpost, but Chiefs' cornerback Nazeeh Johnson tipped the ball away, tipped it again and then cornerback Keith Taylor tipped the ball a third time, slightly backward back into the field of play.

And a diving Devaughn Vele snatched it out of the air just before the ball hit the ground. It gave the Broncos a 21-0 lead with 11:05 left in the first half. It was Nix' 28th touchdown pass of the season.

This TD was wild. 🤯



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/HdqJ03p3w8 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 5, 2025

With their playoff fate on the line the Broncos dug deep into the playbook for an opening touchdown.

Against a Kansas City Chiefs defense with backups all over the field -- the Chiefs had the AFC's No. 1 seed and playoff bye clinched -- the Broncos faced a first-and-10 from the Chiefs' 32 yard line.

Quarterback Bo Nix took the snap, faked a handoff to running back Javonte Williams, then faked another flip to wide receiver Troy Franklin, who was in motion at the snap behind Nix. Nix then quickly turned to his right and flipped the ball to Marvin Mims Jr.

Mims ran untouched for the score. The touchdown gave the Broncos a 7-0 lead with 11 minutes, 55 seconds to play in the first quarter. It was the opening possession of the game and Mims' third touchdown in the last five quarters of play.

The Broncos clinch the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot with a win.