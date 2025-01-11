Stephen A. Smith and Dan Orlovsky debate on their confidence levels in Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens heading into the playoffs. (1:49)

Following a 12-5 season, the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens are preparing for another playoff run. This will be the franchise's 16th postseason appearance.

With two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson under center, the team has been no stranger to the playoffs, making the postseason in five of Jackson's seven NFL seasons. Jackson was forced to miss time due to injury during both years Baltimore missed out on competing for a Super Bowl.

This year, the Ravens' championship pursuit will begin with a familiar foe as the team takes on their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Prime Video).

Baltimore and Pittsburgh split their head-to-head matchups this season, as the Steelers won the first matchup 18-16 in November and Baltimore won the second game 34-17 last month. This will be the fifth postseason meeting between the Ravens and the Steelers. Baltimore has only been on the winning side of one bout -- a 30-17 win over Pittsburgh in the Wild Card round in 2015.

Here's a look at the key numbers behind the Ravens season.

5: 2024 marked just the fifth time in franchise history that the Ravens started their season 0-2. This was the worst start to a season for the team since starting 0-2 in 2015. Despite the slow start, this is the first Baltimore team to earn a postseason appearance after losing its first two games.

6: Like the Ravens defense, tight end Mark Andrews also had a slow start to the season. Following a car accident less than a month before the kickoff of the 2024 season, the seventh-year player took some time to find his footing.

Andrews logged only six catches for 64 yards through the first four games of the season and was held without a reception in two of those matchups. But he got back in the groove in Week 6, scoring his first touchdown of the season in a 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders. Andrews hasn't looked back since, reaching the end zone 11 times over the next 12 games.

10.5: The Ravens' defense has been playing lights out since their Week 14 bye. After a rough start to the season, allowing opponents an average of 24.0 points per game through the first 13 weeks, the unit has dropped its opponent's points per game average down to just 10.75 through the last four weeks. This includes a 34-17 win over the Steelers in Week 16.

28: Perhaps 28 is the lucky number for Ravens quarterbacks. In both of the team's Super Bowl wins, the man under center was 28 years old (Trent Dilfer, 2001 and Joe Flacco, 2013). This season, Jackson happens to be 28 years old. Could this be the year Baltimore earns its third Super Bowl win?

756: Zay Flowers isn't the only wide receiver in Baltimore to have a breakout performance this year. Rashod Bateman also had a career year, key in helping open up the Ravens' passing attack. Bateman finished the regular season with a career-high 756 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 45 receptions. Before this year, Bateman had just four touchdowns logged through three seasons.

3,189: Once again, the Ravens had one of the best ground attacks in the NFL. Who's surprised? The offense combined for 3,189 rushing yards this season, the second-most by a team in NFL history. Newly acquired running back Derrick Henry led the Ravens ground game this season with 1,921 rushing yards, the second-most in franchise history.

Which team holds the No. 1 spot for most yards in a single season, you ask? Also, the Ravens.

Led by Jackson with 1,206 rushing yards in 2019, the Ravens offense ran for 3,296 yards that year. Baltimore also has the fifth-most rushing yards in a single season -- 3,071 in 2020.