HOUSTON -- Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey scored Los Angeles' first touchdown of the game late in the fourth quarter Saturday. On 3rd-and-26, McConkey leaped and snagged a pass over the outstretched arms of cornerback Myles Bryant, bounced off of a tackle and took the catch 86 yards for a touchdown. It was the biggest play of the game for the Chargers' offense, which has otherwise been lifeless.
The Chargers' momentum ended there. After the score, Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker's extra point was blocked and returned 86 yards for a score by Texans edge rusher Danielle Hunter, increasing the Texans lead to 25-12.
McConkey has been the lone bright spot for the Chargers' offense. He is up to eight catches for 188 yards and a touchdown, which is the most yards he has had in a game in his career. All other Chargers receivers had combined for two catches for 14 yards when McConkey scored his TD.