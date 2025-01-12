Steelers QB Russell Wilson finds Pickens, Jefferson for TDs

Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- Don't call it a comeback just yet. But down 21-0, the Pittsburgh Steelers came out with signs of life to score twice in the second half of their AFC wild-card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

First came a nine-play, 98-yard drive capped by a 30-yard moon ball touchdown to wide receiver Van Jefferson on their first possession of the second half.

Quarterback Russell Wilson's touchdown gave the Steelers their first points of the night and cut the Ravens' lead to 14 with 8:05 remaining in the third quarter.

Then another heartbeat from the Steelers' offense, this time courtesy of a George Pickens snag. Receiver Pickens corralled a deep ball from Wilson and danced around a pair of Ravens defenders for a 36-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 14 again and making it 28-14.

Up until their first score, the Steelers hadn't had a drive of more than 24 yards or crossed midfield. They also managed just 59 yards and two first downs in the first half, but had three first downs on that touchdown drive.