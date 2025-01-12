Open Extended Reactions

In a move that was widely expected across the NFL, the New England Patriots have hired Mike Vrabel as head coach a week after firing Jerod Mayo. Vrabel's prior coaching experience -- in which he went 54-45 over six seasons with the Tennessee Titans that also included a 2-3 record in the playoffs -- was appealing to the Patriots, as was owner Robert Kraft's prior background with Vrabel from his playing career as a linebacker in New England (2001-2008).

This is the fourth head coach that Kraft has hired since purchasing the team in 1994, the others being Pete Carroll (1997-1999), Bill Belichick (2000-2023) and Mayo (2024).

Taking a closer look, ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss answers four big questions about the Vrabel hiring, including what comes next. National reporter Daniel Graziano dishes on what he's hearing about the hire, and draft analyst Matt Miller spins it forward to the draft. Finally, analyst Ben Solak grades the hire.

What makes Vrabel the right hire for the Patriots?

Vrabel has proven he can build a winning culture, which has added value for the franchise after Kraft miscalculated that Mayo, 38, was ready for the job following five years as an assistant coach.

Vrabel, 49, will bring order and structure, and a mastery of game-management that was born, in part, from what he learned from Belichick as a player. Belichick often noted how Vrabel was one of the smartest players he has coached. Furthermore, the Patriots need a commanding leader to unify all aspects of their football operation, something that got away from them in recent years.

Kraft had a front-row seat to Vrabel's leadership during his playing career and then as an opposing coach who had success against New England. It doesn't hurt that Vrabel is a Patriots Hall of Famer who spoke glowingly about the organization at his team induction. -- Reiss

Did the Patriots have their sights set on Vrabel from the beginning?

The possibility of Vrabel becoming the Patriots' coach traces to last year. New England had language in Mayo's contract to become Belichick's successor, but team sources said Vrabel's unexpected availability in January 2024 after being fired by the Titans made some within the team wonder if those plans should be shelved in favor of Vrabel. They ultimately were convicted enough in Mayo to stick with the original plan. That Vrabel remained available in 2025, and was interviewing with the AFC East rival New York Jets, adds a layer of context to the decision. -- Reiss

How does this impact quarterback Drake Maye? One of the top questions is what Vrabel's vision for the offense looks like, and who he plans to bring with him as offensive coordinator. So Maye will likely be playing in a different system than his rookie season under coordinator Alex Van Pelt, and also will have new position coaches. This is significant as many credited Van Pelt and quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney for his development and helping refine his footwork after starting just 26 games in college. Maye got a taste for some of the NFL's different offensive systems in the pre-draft process when he met with various teams and has noted that some have a higher degree of difficulty than others in terms of responsibility placed on the quarterback. -- Reiss What's the first thing Vrabel must do as head coach? Hire a general manager who shares his vision so it is aligned across all departments of the organization, such as Ryan Cowden, who was a top aide for his final seasons in Tennessee. The Patriots have never had a general manager in Kraft's 31-year tenure, instead preferring for an executive vice president of player personnel alongside the head coach as the top two staffers on the masthead. This could be the right time to change that approach, as organizations like the Patriots have grown exponentially since the 1990s and a GM-type hire has never been more important to complement the head coach. -- Reiss Vrabel, who played for Bill Belichick in New England, is now charged with leading the franchise. Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports

What are you hearing around the league on the hire?

No one is surprised. It felt like this situation was pointing this way all week, with the team's interest in Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson the only thing that gave anyone pause. But Vrabel interviewed in person, not on Zoom, and of course the prior relationship with the organization was a huge factor here.

A lot of people I talk to have rolled their eyes a bit at the hire. The Patriots had Belichick for 24 years, let him go, did no search at all before hiring Mayo, fired Mayo after one season and then did a rushed search. Vrabel is an outstanding coach and likely the right hire, but it feels like the Patriots could have benefited from seeking a wider range of perspectives before jumping at the obvious candidate. -- Graziano

How can Vrabel improve this roster with the No. 4 pick?

The Patriots' decision should be about improving the overall team and not focused entirely on offense or defense. There will be pressure from outside voices to build around a stellar young quarterback in Maye, and improving the offensive line and wide receiver corps must be an offseason focus. But it doesn't have to happen at No. 4. Reaching in Round 1 for needs is how bad teams stay bad.

Instead, the "best player available" approach might be the best bet for a team that lost 13 games and has holes all over the roster. That puts players like Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter on the board. He's my top overall player in the class and would be a perfect addition for a defense that already has bright spots in Christian Gonzalez and Keion White. Every position outside of quarterback should be in play for New England, but my pick would be Carter if the QB-needy teams in the top three picks leave him on the board for New England. -- Miller

How would you grade this hire?

B+. There is no doubt Vrabel is a solid head coach. His strong defenses and overall roster strength during his time in Tennessee are a testament to that. His return to New England also comes with rosy feelings, as he was a successful player there and knows how to emulate Belichick's system (while also adding his own Vrabelian spin from his time outside of the nucleus.) I have questions about how Vrabel will fill out his offensive staff and if he can mesh with the Pats' personnel executives, but his hiring dramatically raises the floor for a Patriots team looking to get back into contention. -- Solak