The NFL's Conference Championship weekend kicks off with an NFC East rivalry as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon (3 p.m. ET on Fox).

Philadelphia (14-3) enters the game following a 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional round, while Washington (12-5) upset the Detroit Lions 45-31. Although this matchup dates back to 1934, this is just the second time that the Eagles and the Commanders have met in the postseason, with their last meeting taking place in the 1991 NFC Wild Card round, with the Commanders winning 20-6.

Here's a look at the key numbers for the NFC Conference championship matchup.

5 -- This marks the fifth time divisional rivals have met in a conference championship since 2000. The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens in 2008; the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears in 2010; the Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers in 2013 and the 49ers beat the Rams in 2021. The winning team went on to win the Super Bowl each time.

1-1 -- These divisional rivals split their head-to-head matchups this season, with each team winning the game it hosted. The Eagles won 26-18 in Week 11, while the Commanders won 36-33 in Week 16.

4 -- Historically, the Commanders have been victorious more than the Eagles in this matchup, but not by much. Washington has won four more games, with a 90-86-6 record against Philadelphia.

17.6 -- No defense has given up fewer points than Philadelphia this postseason, as the Eagles allow just 17.6 points per game. The unit also holds opponents to the fewest yards per play (4.8) and yards per game (286.1).

<8 -- Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts have been the top two quarterbacks against the blitz this season. Daniels (first) is averaging 8.5 yards per pass attempt against the rush and has thrown 13 touchdowns and just one interception, while Hurts (second) averages 8.2 yards per attempt with 11 TDs and one interception. The Commanders have been a blitz-heavy defense this season, sending extra pass-rushers on 32% of opponents' dropbacks -- the seventh-highest rate in the league.

3 -- A win over the Eagles on Sunday would give Daniels the most playoff wins by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. Daniels' two playoff wins are currently tied with Joe Flacco (2008), Mark Sanchez (2009) and Brock Purdy (2022).

137.5 -- Throughout his career, Saquon Barkley has feasted against the Commanders' defense. The Eagles running back averages 137.5 scrimmage yards when playing against Washington. The only player to average more scrimmage yards against a single opponent in NFL history -- including the playoffs in 10 or more games -- is former Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown (147.9).

96.1 -- Daniels has posted a higher QBR (96.1) against the Eagles' defense than any other quarterback this season. Daniels went off during the Commanders' Week 16 road game vs. Philadelphia, passing for 258 yards and five touchdowns -- while also rushing for 81 yards.