The "Get Up" crew discuss how much a win in Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills would cement Patrick Mahomes' legacy as an all-time great. (2:54)

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will host the AFC Championship Game for the second time on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET on CBS/Paramount+).

This marks the second AFC title showdown since 2020, when Kansas City claimed a 38-24 victory. The Chiefs advanced to this year's matchup with a 23-14 divisional round win over the Houston Texans, while the Bills edged the Baltimore Ravens 27-25.

When it comes to offense, the Bills have been the highest scoring AFC team in the playoffs this year, averaging 29 points per game. But the Chiefs will look to combat the Buffalo offense with the stingiest defense this postseason, allowing just 14 points per game.

Despite Josh Allen's impressive 4-1 record against Patrick Mahomes in regular-season matchups, he remains winless against the Chiefs in the playoffs, going 0-3.

Here's a look at key numbers heading into the AFC Championship Game.

251: In the last 10 matchups between Kansas City and Buffalo, each team won five of those meetings. Even more impressive than the teams sharing a .500 record when facing off recently, each team has scored and allowed 251 points in the series.

4: It's nearly become a trend that the Bills and Chiefs meet in the postseason. There's been one season in the past five years that the two teams haven't faced off in the playoffs. This is only the second pair of franchises in the last 40 years with four playoff meetings over a five-year span (Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers from 1995-98).

77: The Week 11 matchup between Kansas City and Buffalo was an aerial affair with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes combining for 77 passing attempts. Mahomes went 23 for 33, completing passes to 11 different receivers. Allen threw 27 for 40 for 262 yards. The Bills won that game 30-21.

75: Mahomes has proven he's at his best against the Bills in the playoffs. The three-time Super Bowl champion has completed 75% of his passes against Buffalo with a 95 total QBR and zero interceptions thrown.

42: Mahomes is just three touchdowns short of tying Aaron Rodgers and Joe Montana for the second-most postseason passing TDs in NFL history. Mahomes currently has 42, while Rodgers and Montana have 45.

7: Over the last seven seasons, including the playoffs, no quarterback has accounted for more total touchdowns (passing and rushing) than Mahomes (306, first) and Allen (290, second). The Chiefs and Bills also have the two best records and win percentages in the NFL in that span. Kansas City is 106-29 since 2018, while Buffalo is 84-43.