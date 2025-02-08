Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will take the field in style for Super Bowl LIX.

In a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, the uniforms remain the same, too. Kansas City will wear its white jerseys with red pants, while Philadelphia has opted for midnight green jerseys and white pants.

The Chiefs have mixed it up in their four most recent Super Bowl appearances, donning red in Super Bowl LIV, LV and LVIII, then white in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles have worn midnight green in each of their Super Bowls this century -- XXXIX, LII and LVII -- though they have won just one of those matchups.

Uniform history is on Kansas City's side, who are looking to become the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls.

Dating back to Super Bowl XXXIX in the 2004 season, the team wearing white jerseys has won 16 of the past 20 Super Bowls, according to ESPN Research. The Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV and LVIII while donning red. The Eagles in Super Bowl LII and Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV are the other two teams in that stretch.

Here are the Super Bowl LIX looks plus their records this season while wearing their respective combination.

Kansas City Chiefs

Helmet: Red

Jersey: White

Pants: Red

2024 Record: 4-2 (Wins vs. Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers. Losses vs. Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos).

Super Bowl jerseys are set. pic.twitter.com/HiwQ5HLwZP — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles

Helmet: Midnight green

Jersey: Midnight green

Pants: White

2024 Record: 9-2 (Wins vs. Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders [twice], Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. Losses vs. Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers).