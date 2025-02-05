Open Extended Reactions

There's no grander stage than the Super Bowl. For the teams on the field, it's the pinnacle of their football careers. For the musical acts taking center stage, it's an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of the 80,000 people in attendance and the more than 100 million viewers watching around the world.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and Louisiana native Jon Batiste will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. Before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles clash in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, Batiste will open the nation's most-watched sporting event with his unique rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Thousands -- if not millions -- of people will search Batiste's name in an effort to learn more about his musical styling. It's a tradition unlike any other.

From Beyoncé to Whitney Houston, here are the most searched Super Bowl national anthem performances since 2004, according to Google Trends:

1. Pink -- Super Bowl LII (Feb. 4, 2018)

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

Despite battling the flu, Pink kicked off the Eagles' first Super Bowl victory in franchise history with a powerful rendition of the national anthem. Pink, who was born Alecia Beth Moore in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and was later raised in Philadelphia, spit out a lozenge and proceeded to set the tone for a high-scoring affair between her Eagles and the New England Patriots. The two teams combined for 74 points, the second-most in Super Bowl history. The San Francisco 49ers and San Diego Chargers scored 75 total points in Super Bowl XXIX (Jan. 29, 1995).

Whitney Houston's memorable national anthem before Super Bowl XXV resonates 30 years later. Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

2. Whitney Houston -- Super Bowl XXV (Jan. 27, 1991)

Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida

The late Whitney Houston's performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl XXV in 1991 is widely considered one of the best national anthem performances in history. Accompanied by The Florida Orchestra, Houston delivered a chilling rendition that inspired hope as the country was in the midst of the Gulf War. The performance was included in both the 2014 CD/DVD release of "Whitney Houston Live: Her Greatest Performances" and the U.S. edition of the 2000 release of "Whitney: The Greatest Hits." Houston, who was a Newark, New Jersey, native, was a fan of the New York Giants. Houston's Giants defeated the Buffalo Bills following her pregame performance.

3. Luke Bryan -- Super Bowl LI (Feb. 5, 2017)

NRG Stadium in Houston

It wasn't Luke Bryan's intention to spark a comeback for the ages, but that's exactly what happened. Tom Brady sang along with Bryan on the sideline as the country music star belted out the national anthem before kickoff. Brady then led the Patriots to a 34-28 come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady and the Patriots trailed 28-3 midway through the third quarter. The game was the first Super Bowl to be decided in overtime.

4. Mickey Guyton -- Super Bowl LVI (Feb. 13, 2022)

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Country music artist Mickey Guyton performed the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI, which saw the Los Angeles Rams outlast the Cincinnati Bengals for their second Super Bowl win in franchise history (first as a Los Angeles-based franchise). In January 2025, Guyton and Universal Music Group released her powerful rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" from that game on all streaming platforms.

5. Reba McEntire -- Super Bowl LVIII (Feb. 11, 2024)

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Country music legend Reba McEntire delivered the anthem at Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. McEntire's performance capped an all-star lineup of pregame entertainment that also featured Oscar nominee Andra Day performing the Black national anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and Post Malone singing "America the Beautiful." The collection of acts set the stage for a thrilling overtime win for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers. McEntire is famously a "huge fan" of the Chiefs.

6. Chris Stapleton -- Super Bowl LVII (Feb. 12, 2023)

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Chris Stapleton later admitted he felt "terrified" before singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII in 2023. The multi-Grammy-winning country singer, who also lends his vocals to ESPN's "Monday Night Football" theme song, made Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cry while his signature sound filled the stadium before Philadelphia took on eventual champion Kansas City. Stapleton said he prepared to sing the two-minute song more than he had for any of his previous televised performances.

7. Christina Aguilera -- Super Bowl XLV (Feb. 6, 2011)

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Christina Aguilera became a global pop star with the 1999 release of her self-titled debut album. Before then, Aguilera, who spent many of her formative years in the Pittsburgh area, sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers games. Those early performances prepared her for the spotlight at Super Bowl XLV between the Steelers and Green Bay Packers. Despite her experience with the anthem and following her efforts at the Super Bowl, Aguilera acknowledged that she flubbed a line as she got lost in the moment and lost her place.

Gaga - while wearing a red pants suit and sporting blue fingernails - delivered an anthem at Super Bowl 50 that set the internet ablaze. Matt Cowan/Getty Images

8. Lady Gaga -- Super Bowl 50 (Feb. 7, 2016)

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Lady Gaga is known for her dramatic visuals. But in 2016, the singer made sure the focus was solely on her vocal ability. Gaga -- while wearing a red pantsuit and sporting blue fingernails -- delivered an anthem at Super Bowl 50 that set the internet ablaze. Her passionate and chest-pounding rendition drew the curtain on a Super Bowl MVP performance by Von Miller, as his Denver Broncos defeated 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers.

9. Gladys Knight -- Super Bowl LIII (Feb. 3, 2019)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

During Black History Month and in the hometown of Martin Luther King Jr., the NFL enlisted Atlanta native Gladys Knight to perform the anthem in 2019. The "Empress of Soul" donned a bejeweled white gown and delivered a soulful and dignified rendition during the inaugural year of the NFL's social justice initiative Inspire Change.

10. Beyoncé -- Super Bowl XXXVIII (Feb. 1, 2004)

NRG Stadium in Houston

Beyoncé was offered the opportunity to headline the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show in her hometown of Houston. She declined. (Her Super Bowl halftime moments would come later in her career.) Beyoncé instead opted to flex her powerful voice before the big game between the Patriots and Panthers. Images of soldiers looking on while stationed in Iraq and fans in the stands holding American flags accompanied Beyoncé's booming anthem. And then Brady and the Patriots won their second of six Super Bowl titles.

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats and more.