Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he is progressing in his recovery from his season-ending hamstring injury.

So much so, in fact, that Prescott said he would be able to suit up right now if needed.

"If I had to play a game today, I definitely could do that," Prescott said Friday at the 35th annual Children's Cancer Fund gala. "It's about moving forward healthy to make sure I can play 17 times, 20 [games] -- whatever we get to when the time's right."

Signed to a four-year, $240 million contract extension in September that made him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history in terms of annual average value, Prescott played just eight games before sustaining his season-ending injury.

With 11 touchdown passes and eight interceptions, Prescott was on pace for one of his worst statistical seasons.

Prescott, 31, said Friday that he plans to participate in organized team activities in some capacity after they begin next month.

"I'm getting close to where I want to be. I don't want to put a percentage on it," Prescott said. "I know we've got team activities coming up, imagine myself being involved in some sort if not all.

"Then again I just understand my age, what I've had, what I've went through, it's about being my best in the fall. So I'm not rushing anything, but I'm where I want to be."

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Prescott owns a 76-46 record in 122 career starts since being picked by Dallas in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He has thrown for 31,437 yards with 213 touchdowns and 82 interceptions.