Contrary to the popular saying, you actually get two chances to make a first impression in the NFL: one on the field and one on the draft day runway.

Draft day fashion is practically a competition of its own, with players striving to outdo one another sartorially. Over the years, there have been some extremely memorable looks -- intentionally or not -- from future stars.

2025 promises to be no different. While we wait for draftees to strut their stuff, here's a look back at iconic draft day fits from across the years.

Brett Favre

Brett Favre stayed home for the 1991 NFL draft, and produced this iconic look. Tim Isbell/Sun Herald/AP Photo

Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders' track suit and chains in the 1989 NFL draft were quintessentially Prime Time. AP Photo

Ezekiel Elliott did more with less at the 2016 NFL draft. Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Christian Gonzalez paid homage to his Colombian roots with his 2023 draft day suit. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson stunned with a green suit at the 2018 NFL draft. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jackson's Gucci shoes were also on point. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dante Fowler Jr. had some dangerous shoes at the 2015 NFL draft. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images