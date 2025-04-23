Contrary to the popular saying, you actually get two chances to make a first impression in the NFL: one on the field and one on the draft day runway.
Draft day fashion is practically a competition of its own, with players striving to outdo one another sartorially. Over the years, there have been some extremely memorable looks -- intentionally or not -- from future stars.
2025 promises to be no different. While we wait for draftees to strut their stuff, here's a look back at iconic draft day fits from across the years.