CINCINNATI -- Defensive end Shemar Stewart, the most prominent member of the Bengals' 2025 draft class, watched from a distance during Tuesday's voluntary workout in what has effectively turned into a hold-in situation.

A perceived alteration in the contract language for rookies is why Stewart, the 17th overall pick out of Texas A&M, has not done any on-field work since being drafted by the Bengals.

"I'm not asking for anything crazy," Stewart told ESPN on Tuesday. "I'm not even asking for nothing. I just want things to be consistent. I just want consistent language as in the past contracts. I just won't practice until I get that."

Unsigned rookie contracts are common throughout the NFL as players transition from college to the pros. Linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr., the team's second-round pick, also does not have a signed deal. However, he is participating in the team's voluntary drills.

Early in the process, the dispute centered on the amount of salary paid out as a training camp roster bonus, a source told ESPN. But as other first-round picks have signed deals across the league, that issue has subsided.

Now, however, the dispute has shifted toward contract language that appears to be materially different from deals given to Cincinnati's previous first-round picks. According to a source, the conflict stems from wording that could potentially affect the guaranteed money on the rookie deals, which would set a precedent for future Bengals contracts.

Last year, Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims participated in workouts without a signed contract. A source familiar with that negotiation indicated that Mims took on zero contractual risk before he signed with the team.

On Tuesday, much like he has throughout other workouts open to the media, Stewart wore his No. 97 jersey, observed reps and took mental reps.

"I just try to keep myself engaged," Stewart said.

No workouts are required in offseason events until the team's mandatory minicamp, which is scheduled to start June 10. Last year, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had limited participation in the minicamp, eventually leading to a hold-in throughout training camp amid a contract dispute.