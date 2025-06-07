Stephen A. Smith breaks down why Aaron Rodgers gives the Steelers and DK Metcalf a chance at success this season. (1:23)

PITTSBURGH -- Aaron Rodgers is officially a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The long-awaited quarterback signed a one-year, $13.65 million deal after passing a physical at the team facility Saturday morning, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $10 million guaranteed and can be worth up to $19.5 million with incentives. The final contract is in line with what Rodgers told "The Pat McAfee Show" he would play for in an interview earlier this offseason.

"It ain't about the money," he said in April. "I'll play for 10 M's."

Rodgers, 41, arrived at the practice facility just after 8 a.m. two days after agreeing to terms with the Steelers following a prolonged courtship and was greeted by general manager Omar Khan at the door.

Rodgers is expected to be at the team's mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday.

In late March, Rodgers held a private throwing session in California with new Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, whom Pittsburgh acquired in a trade with the Seahawks on the eve of free agency.

The deal with Pittsburgh sets up a Week 1 showdown between Rodgers and his most recent former team, the New York Jets, who will host the Steelers in their season opener.

Rodgers was released by the Jets in March, one month after what he later described as a contentious meeting with new coach Aaron Glenn and new general manager Darren Mougey.

Rodgers joined New York in 2023 after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where he won a Super Bowl after the 2010 season. After missing nearly his entire first season with the Jets because of a torn Achilles sustained in his debut, Rodgers started every game last season, but his overall performance was uneven. He passed for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns -- both third on the Jets' single-season record list -- but he also had 11 interceptions and finished with a 48.1 QBR, 25th out of 32 qualified passers in the NFL.

News of the Rodgers-Steelers agreement improved Pittsburgh's odds in the betting market. The Steelers' odds of winning the AFC North went from +550 to +500 on ESPN BET on Thursday, and their odds to make the playoffs went from +150 to +140.

The Steelers also moved to a 3-point favorite at ESPN BET in their season opener against the Jets after being favored by 2.5 before the Rodgers news.