CINCINNATI -- The situation between the Cincinnati Bengals and star defensive end Trey Hendrickson has escalated.

Hendrickson will not report for the team's mandatory minicamp that starts Tuesday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The All-Pro edge rusher did not participate in any of the team's voluntary workouts as he seeks a new contract ahead of the season.

Hendrickson's only appearance during offseason workouts was to speak to reporters to detail the situation between himself and the team. The 30-year-old said he had no intention of playing on the final year of his current contract. He is seeking a long-term deal with guaranteed money, while he said the team is eyeing a short-term contract.

This is the second straight year that a Bengals player has limited his minicamp participation because of a contract situation. Last year, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase did not partake in any practice drills during minicamp, which started a hold-in that lasted through training camp. Chase received his contract this offseason -- a four-year, $161 million deal that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

Hendrickson is set to earn $16 million in cash this season and is coming off the best year of his career. He and Chase were Cincinnati's first All-Pro selections since 2015. Hendrickson led the league in sacks (17.5) and he was named to the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight season.

The former Florida Atlantic standout is set to earn $16 million in cash this season. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, reset the edge rusher market when he earned a deal in March that pays him $40 million annually.

If Hendrickson misses all of the minicamp, he can be fined up to $104,768, according to the terms set in the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the players' union.