J.J. Watt tells Pat McAfee that Trey Hendrickson's situation could have been avoided if the front office had handled his payout earlier. (1:58)

Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals resolved two major contract situations this offseason, but a significant one lingers as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

After inking wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term contracts, the situation with star defensive end Trey Hendrickson remains unresolved.

The NFL's sack leader in 2024 has not participated in any voluntary workouts this offseason as he looks to get a new contract. Last season, Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks, was named to The Associated Press All-Pro team and reached the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight season.

Bengals reporter Ben Baby and National reporter Jeremy Fowler look at the biggest questions for Hendrickson and the Bengals as Phase 3 of the offseason program heads to mandatory minicamp on June 10.

How did we get here?

This year marks the third straight year Hendrickson has sought some sort of action on his contract. In 2023, he signed a one-year extension that included an $8 million signing bonus. One year later, he wanted to sign a long-term deal but was rebuffed. That prompted a trade request that went unanswered.

This offseason, Hendrickson again requested the opportunity to pursue a trade amid the lack of a deal. But this time, it was granted. Cincinnati allowed Hendrickson to explore the market before free agency and the NFL draft.

According to a source familiar with the proceedings, several teams initially showed interest in signing Hendrickson to a long-term contract if they could successfully trade for him. However, nothing materialized, leading to the prolonged negotiation between both sides. -- Baby

Trey Hendrickson led the league in sacks last season, but will he spend some of this season watching from the sideline with a contract dispute? Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire

What is the buzz around the league?

Most teams agree the Bengals are in a tough spot because of the market realities of Hendrickson's value. Four pass rushers earn more than $34 million per year, and Hendrickson's play as a sack leader suggests he should be in that group with Myles Garrett, Danielle Hunter, Maxx Crosby and Nick Bosa.

Hendrickson not only wants proper market value, but he wants long-term security, which means a one- or two-year deal probably won't suffice.

Some around the league believe Cincinnati will figure out a way to keep him.

"I can't see how they can let a great player go for a draft pick, given the pressure to win now," an NFC executive said. Trade talks have cooled, with the belief that Cincinnati either didn't get an offer including a first-round pick or it rebuffed engaging trade offers in March. It feels like this is contract extension or bust, at least right now.

"I still think they can come to a compromise, getting him above that $30-million threshold while covering themselves," another NFC executive said. "The age [30] is something that must be a factor for them."

If no deal occurs, I've spoken to several people who believe Hendrickson very well might follow through on his promise to miss games or even the season. "He's extremely dug in," a source said. -- Fowler

How did the market shift in the offseason affect the contract talks?

A couple of deals this offseason have exacerbated the situation between Cincinnati and Hendrickson. When the two sides talked in 2024, at a time Hendrickson believed the Bengals were interested in rewarding a quality season with a new deal, it was hard to predict how the contract value for edge rushers was going to jump.

First, Garrett signed a record-breaking deal worth $40 million annually, ending his own acrimonious standoff with the Cleveland Browns. Then the Houston Texans and Hunter agreed to an extension worth $35.6 million a year. Hunter is 30. His contract features several void years and effectively runs through 2026, but it raised the price point further. And Hendrickson took notice.

"Having that conversation in July of 2024 does not forecast May of 2025," Hendrickson said. -- Baby

Do the Bengals have the cap space?

The Bengals typically like to reserve enough cap space to get through an entire season, which leads to a more conservative approach compared to other teams around the league.

So while Cincinnati technically has $27.6 million in cap space for 2025, not all of that is immediately available for player acquisition. For example, when Zack Moss went down with a season-ending neck injury last season, Cincinnati was able to acquire running back Khalil Herbert from the Chicago Bears.

That being said, the Bengals do have the necessary space to account for expenses during the season and a potential Hendrickson extension.

He is set to earn $15.8 million plus $200,000 in bonuses this season. By reworking contracts and finalizing the future of linebacker Germaine Pratt, who represents $5.8 million in cap savings, Cincinnati could construct a deal that can get Hendrickson in the range of $28 million to $30 million annually. -- Baby

Which side needs the other more?

By far, it's the Bengals. Even if Hendrickson gets cut, teams will be champing at the bit to sign someone who has a base salary of $15.8 million for 2025.

To put that in perspective, that's roughly the same annual salary as the Chicago Bears' Dayo Odeyingbo (three sacks in 2024).

Last season, Hendrickson accounted for 48% of the team's sack total. The Bengals notably did not have a good defense last season. Not having one of the NFL's leaders in virtually every major pass rush category will not make improving under new coordinator Al Golden any easier as the Bengals try to snap a two-year playoff drought. -- Baby

Could this drag into the regular season?

Absolutely. Hendrickson has firmly indicated that he has no desire to play on his current contract. When asked point-blank if he was willing to skip games, he artfully danced around the question.

But the nonanswer, coupled with his other comments during a lengthy interview session with local reporters in May, signals that it could last into the regular season. Hendrickson has already been informed he could be fined if he misses the mandatory minicamp. While the lost money could sting temporarily, Hendrickson has made it very clear he has strong convictions about his value and current deal with the Bengals. -- Baby

play 0:32 Ryan Clark: Bengals have to start faster this season Ryan Clark explains why it is imperative that the Bengals don't get off to a slow start again.

If they can't get a deal done, what are the other options?

Hendrickson could be the one who relents and plays out the final year of his deal. That would make him a free agent next year. However, earning a deal at the same amount in 2026 as he commands this offseason is the furthest thing from a guarantee, considering Hendrickson's age.

He could end up making this as bitter as possible, as Carlos Dunlap did in 2020, which left the Bengals no choice but to trade him in the middle of the season. If the rest of the league knows Cincinnati has to eradicate a toxic situation, that could also impact the type of trade compensation teams are willing to offer. -- Baby

How are his teammates responding to his stance?

Players have been mostly supportive of Hendrickson's decision to stand his ground and seek a new deal. Quarterback Joe Burrow has been one of his most ardent backers.

However, Burrow did have an interesting comment when asked about Hendrickson's situation. "Just like anybody, I'm sure there's things he'd like to have back," Burrow said on May 20. "He's very well thought out in his process and what he's trying to do. If he thinks that's the way to go, then that's the way to go."

Fellow teammates want Hendrickson to be rewarded for what he has brought to the team, and the locker room as well. "He's an amazing player, man," Chase said Tuesday. "I mean, everyone sees it. We all see what he does to this team, the energy he brought back the day he came in.

"We all know he deserves it." -- Baby