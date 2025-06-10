Open Extended Reactions

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt is not attending this week's mandatory minicamp amid his pursuit of a new contract, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Watt, who is entering the final year of his current contract with the Steelers, also skipped voluntary OTA's earlier this offseason as he attempted to negotiate a new deal.

If he misses all three days of minicamp, Watt would be subject to nearly $105,000 in fines.

Though he hasn't spoken publicly since the end of the 2024 season, Watt appeared to telegraph that negotiations weren't going to his liking in April when he posted a picture to his Instagram story holding up a peace sign in a Steelers jersey.

Watt's average annual salary is just over $28 million, but the market for game-changing pass rushers has changed since he signed his four-year deal in 2021.

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett landed a record deal three months ago that averages $40 million annually and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Watt, who turns 31 in October, has 108 career sacks -- 5.5 more than Garrett and the sixth-most among active NFL players. The four-time All-Pro was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and has spent his entire eight-year career with the Steelers.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.