At this point in the NFL offseason, we know most of the big names who have missed OTAs, and (for the most part) what they're angling for. Some want to get paid, some want a trade, but for some the motives are still a mystery.

Even amid all the tumultuous news, there are still surprising omissions for OTAs that could have a big impact on teams -- and potentially lead to fines if the players miss mandatory minicamp starting Tuesday (save for the Chicago Bears, who held their minicamp last week with no holdouts). According to the NFL collective bargaining agreement, players are subject to a $17,462 fine if they miss one day of mandatory minicamp, then a $34,925 fine if they miss a second day. If a player misses the third and final day, the fine is $52,381.

But players are circumventing those fines by showing up for practices and simply not participating.

Here's the latest our NFL Nation reporters have been hearing about OTA absences and what to expect at minicamp.

Jump to:

Cousins | Cook | Hendrickson | Stewart | Parsons | Alexander | Jenkins | Ramsey

Smith | Watt | Metcalf | Reddick | Lattimore | McLaurin | Tunsil

Kirk Cousins, QB

Status: Present at a few OTAs; didn't practice

Cousins wants to be a starting quarterback this season. That isn't going to happen in Atlanta, where Michael Penix Jr. replaced him as the starter last season.

Cousins' preference is to be released, but the Falcons won't do that. He's owed $27.5 million in 2025 whether he's on the roster or cut, and the organization would rather him have as a backup than be saddled with dead money. Atlanta would love to explore a trade, though only if another team picks up a significant chunk of that guaranteed money, which includes a $10 million bonus in 2026. Cousins also has a no-trade clause. -- Marc Raimondi

James Cook, RB

Status: Skipped voluntary OTA practices while seeking a new contract

The Bills rewarded three members of the 2022 draft class -- Khalil Shakir, Terrel Bernard and Christian Benford -- with new deals this offseason. Cook, however, was not one of them despite discussions between his representatives and the Bills. The two sides were not close as he enters the fourth and final year of his contract.

Cook, 25, is coming off the best season of his career -- 1,009 rushing yards,16 touchdowns on the ground (tied for the league high) -- and the team has acknowledged his importance. "He was obviously huge for us last year," offensive coordinator Joe Brady said. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Trey Hendrickson, DE

Status: Skipped voluntary OTA practices; vowed not to play without new contract

Hendrickson received a text from coach Zac Taylor reminding him about the fine schedule for players who skip minicamp, which triggered Hendrickson's media tour during offseason workouts.

He is seeking a new contract and has no intention of playing the final year of his current deal.

Hendrickson had been granted permission to seek trade offers.

Shemar Stewart, DE

Status: Skipped voluntary OTA practices while awaiting new language in rookie contract

This is a unique situation because Stewart isn't technically under contract. However, it effectively will be a hold-in if he misses mandatory camp because the rookie has not signed his participation waiver and is not partaking in drills because of a contract dispute, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

If the two sides can agree on the contract language, it should smooth things over with the team's first-round pick. -- Ben Baby

play 1:21 Why Graziano suspects big paydays could come for star edge rushers Dan Graziano evaluates the contract landscape for the NFL's top pass rushers, including Trey Hendrickson, Micah Parsons and T.J. Watt.

Micah Parsons, Edge

Status: Seeking contract extension

Parsons was in and out of the offseason program, but was not part of the OTAs. He said he will be at the minicamp, but it's not known how much on-field work -- if any -- he will do.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Parsons has remained connected to the team even if he has not attended everything. Perhaps showing up to the minicamp can jump-start contract talks. -- Todd Archer

Jaire Alexander, CB

Status: Skipped the entire offseason program

At first, the two sides appeared headed toward a split, but the longer Alexander remained on the roster, the better the chance they will work something out. Both sides were frustrated when last season ended, with Alexander refusing to comment because he wasn't sure whether he'd be back with the team, and with the Packers disappointed that he played in only seven games for the second straight season.

When they didn't trade him before the draft, the Packers then began discussions about a renegotiation to lower his pay from $17.5 million this season.

Elgton Jenkins, OL

Status: Skipped the entire offseason program

According to sources, Jenkins was OK with the Packers moving him from guard to center, but he wanted his contract adjusted to protect against the loss of future income (centers are typically paid less than guards). Though the Packers don't usually renegotiate contracts with two years remaining, as Jenkins has on his deal, perhaps they could offer to guarantee some or all of his remaining money considering there are no guarantees left on his contract. -- Rob Demovsky

Jalen Ramsey, CB

Status: The team is seeking a trade

Ramsey is on his way out of South Florida after just two seasons.

General manager Chris Grier said in April that the team was actively looking to move Ramsey, but the financial ramifications were too great to trade him before June 1. Now that the calendar has turned, a trade might materialize soon.

Jonnu Smith, TE

Status: Seeking new contract

Smith signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with Miami last offseason and turned in the best statistical season by a Dolphins tight end in history (88 receptions, 884 yards, 8 TDs). Now he's looking for a pay increase, and although Miami briefly entertained a trade, that looks unlikely to happen. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Status: Skipped voluntary OTA practices while negotiating extension

It's too early to say Watt is definitely holding out, but one of the league's premier pass rushers and the Steelers are working on an extension as he enters the final year of his contact.

Though he hasn't talked publicly since the end of the season, Watt appeared to telegraph that negotiations aren't going to his liking when he posted a picture to his Instagram story holding up a peace sign in a Steelers jersey. With Cleveland's Myles Garrett signing a record $40 million-a-year extension earlier this offseason, Watt's price seemingly keeps going up.

DK Metcalf, WR

Status: Skipped voluntary OTA practices

Despite attending more than half of the first two offseason workout phases, new Steelers receiver Metcalf wasn't spotted at any of the team's OTA practices. That likely won't be the case at minicamp with Aaron Rodgers now in the fold.. -- Brooke Pryor

Status: Opted not to participate in OTAs

Given his extended holdout with the New York Jets last year, Reddick's lack of participation in Buccaneers OTAs raised some eyebrows. The team didn't express concern, as head coach Todd Bowles said he's keeping tabs on Reddick through position coach Larry Foote. -- Jenna Laine

Marshon Lattimore, CB

Status: Skipped voluntary OTA practices

Washington acquired Lattimore in a midseason trade with New Orleans, but a hamstring injury limited him to two regular-season games (and all three playoff games) with the Commanders.

Lattimore has only $2 million in guaranteed money left in each of the final two years of his contract, but this appears more about what he's always done rather than angling for an extension. He skipped the voluntary OTA sessions while playing for the Saints as well, including each of the prior two years.

Terry McLaurin, WR

Status: Skipped voluntary OTA practices

McLaurin, coming off his most productive season -- with 82 receptions, 1,096 yards and a career-best 13 touchdowns (one fewer than he had the previous three years combined) -- is entering the final year of his contract. The two sides have been discussing an extension but have not struck a deal.

McLaurin skipped voluntary sessions as well as the mandatory minicamp in 2022 before signing a three-year extension.

He had been attending all offseason workouts until the week of May 20.

Coach Dan Quinn is not concerned. "Terry's had a great offseason," he said.

Receiver Deebo Samuel, who held out for several days early in the 2022 training camp with San Francisco, said, "I understand the business side of the things, and when he stopped coming, I understand his side of the story."

Laremy Tunsil, OT

Status: Skipped voluntary OTA practices

Washington acquired Tunsil in a March trade, and he has showed up to some of the voluntary offseason work. But he often missed voluntary work while playing in Houston, so it wasn't a big surprise that he did not attend Washington's first OTA practices.

His presence would help, considering he's with a new group and there's a good chance he'll be playing next to Brandon Coleman, who is not only a new teammate but also new to left guard in the NFL.

But Tunsil's track record of in-season success will alleviate concerns. -- John Keim