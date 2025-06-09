Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Two straight injury-filled seasons ultimately spelled the end for cornerback Jaire Alexander with the Packers, even if it took a while to reach that point.

The Packers informed Alexander on Monday that he would be released, a source told ESPN, ending an offseason saga in which the two sides tried to find a middle ground.

It came one day before Alexander had planned to report for the team's mandatory minicamp after skipping all of the in-person, voluntary workouts this offseason.

Alexander appeared in just seven regular-season games each of the past two seasons and did not play after Nov. 17 last year -- despite practicing on a semi-regular basis. He went on injured reserve the final week of the season and had knee surgery on what he said was a torn PCL. Still, he finished second on the team in pass breakups (seven) and tied for second in interceptions (two).

That came a year after shoulder and knee injuries plus a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team limited him to seven games.

The 2018 first-round pick had two years remaining on the four-year, $84 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL at the time. The Packers will pick up more than $17 million in salary-cap space for this season.

Alexander, an All-Pro in 2020 and 2022, played in just 34 of a possible 68 games since the start of the 2021 season -- a year in which he appeared in only four regular-season games because of a shoulder injury.

Shortly after the 2024 season ended, sources privately expressed that the team no longer wanted to play the weekly game of whether Alexander would be healthy enough to play or would be willing to play at less than 100 percent.

"I know it's been really, really frustrating for not only him as a player, but us as a club," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said shortly after last season. "When you have a player who's done what he's done for us in the past, and then not being able to get him out on the field consistently, that's tough. You know it's tough on the player, tough on the organization."

Shortly after those comments, Gutekunst said he would be open to trading Alexander.

"We invested a lot in Jaire and want to make sure, if he's not going to be on our football team helping us win games, that we get something back for that investment," Gutekunst said in late March. "So we'll see where it goes, but again, working with him weekly and trying to figure out what's best for both Jaire and the Packers."

After the draft came and went without a trade, the Packers considered keeping Alexander, but only if he would be willing to rework his contract. The Packers went so far as to offer Alexander a revised deal in recent days, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, but the two sides could not reach an agreement.

Alexander was scheduled to make $17.5 million this season, but none of that was guaranteed.

He seemed to know the end was coming immediately after the season, when on locker cleanout day he declined to speak with reporters, saying he had "nothing good to say" and that he did not know if he would be back in 2025.

In seven seasons, including playoffs, Alexander recorded 15 interceptions.