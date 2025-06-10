Jayden Daniels finds Terry McLaurin for a 36-yard touchdown, but a failed 2-point conversion keeps the Commanders behind 14-12 vs. the Eagles. (0:26)

ASHBURN, Va., -- Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin, who is seeking a contract extension, did not report to the team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, sources told ESPN.

McLaurin, whose contract expires after this season, also skipped the previous two weeks of voluntary OTA sessions but had attended the first month of workouts.

"Terry has had a great offseason," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said last month.

McLaurin also skipped the voluntary OTA practices as well as the mandatory minicamp in 2022 before signing a three-year extension worth $68,364,000. This year, he has a base salary of $15.5 million with a cap hit of $25.5 million.

McLaurin can be fined $17,462 for missing the first day of minicamp, $34,925 for the second missed day and $52,381 for the third day, for a total of up to $104,768.

"I understand the business side of the things," said Commanders receiver Deebo Samuel Sr., who held out in San Francisco before getting an extension in 2022, "and when he stopped coming, I understand his side of the story."

McLaurin is coming off his most productive season, after playing with the best quarterback of his six-year career in Jayden Daniels. Daniels, who is the 11th starting quarterback McLaurin has played with in his career, will become Washington's first quarterback to open consecutive seasons as the starter since Kirk Cousins from 2015-17.

Last season, McLaurin recorded a career-best 13 touchdown receptions -- one fewer than his combined total over the previous three years -- along with 82 catches for 1,096 yards.

McLaurin has been Washington's best receiver since entering the NFL as a third-round pick in 2019. He has not missed a game the past four seasons and has been one of their most popular players during his tenure and a respected leader in the locker room.

McLaurin has 460 career receptions with 38 touchdowns. Since the start of his career, McLaurin has caught the 11th-most passes by a receiver and the 13th-most touchdowns.

One potential sticking point, multiple league sources said, could be his age: McLaurin turns 30 in September. DK Metcalf, who was in McLaurin's draft class but is two years younger, recently received a five-year deal worth up to $150 million with $60 million guaranteed.

Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans signed a two-year deal for $41 million at age 30 in 2024. But he had already played 10 seasons -- all of which finished with him topping 1,000 yards receiving. Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams, who turns 33 in December and is entering his 13th season, signed a two-year deal worth $44 million this offseason.