Falcons coach Raheem Morris talks up Kirk Cousins' professionalism and says there's less drama than what it seems. (0:50)

Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Kirk Cousins is present at Atlanta Falcons mandatory minicamp -- and coach Raheem Morris does not expect the veteran quarterback's situation to be an issue for incumbent starter Michael Penix Jr.

After being around for a few days during the early spring offseason program, Cousins was not present for practice during voluntary offseason team activities (OTAs). Cousins would prefer to be released or traded to another team so he can be a starter, while Penix has been pegged as Atlanta's starter since late last season, when he took over for a struggling Cousins.

"It's been less dramatic of a situation as it has been from an outside-of-the-building standpoint," Morris said Tuesday before practice.

Morris said Penix has faced "outside noise" since he was drafted eighth overall by the Falcons in 2024 just weeks after the team signed Cousins to a $100 million guaranteed contract. Morris does not expect Cousins' presence to be a distraction, adding that Cousins is a "high-quality individual" who appreciates Penix both as a person and player.

"Kirk is not in the business of disrupting Michael Penix," Morris said.

The Falcons have maintained since the end of last season that they are comfortable moving forward into 2025 with Cousins as the backup. Cousins is owed $27.5 million this season and the team figures it will have to pay him whether he's on the team or released, so he'd more valuable as a top backup. Cousins is also owed a $10 million bonus in 2026.

Cousins, 36, would have preferred to have been cut, which the Falcons did not do this offseason. Atlanta has discussed potential trades, but the possible landing spots for Cousins as a starter have diminished, especially now that Aaron Rodgers has officially landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cousins has a no-trade clause and would have to approve any deal. The Falcons would also want the receiving team to eat some of Cousins' guaranteed money.

For now, though, Cousins is a Falcon and the organization is operating as if he will be as the No. 2 quarterback this season.

"I always think these things resolve themselves," Morris said.