Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins will be without two of their top players from a season ago at mandatory minicamp this week, as cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith will not participate.

The Dolphins and Ramsey have sought since April to facilitate a trade, which head coach Mike McDaniel said excuses the three-time All-Pro from practice. Smith, however, is seeking a new contract after a career year in 2024, and his absence is not excused.

"That's something that we've been in communication with [him] and I don't really need to get into personal matters," McDaniel said. "I'm not really hiding anything, but it's not about today and I'm better suited to answer questions about that.

"We are focused on building the Dolphins today and anything outside of that, any sort of distractions, I'm not focused on."

Smith signed a two-year, $8.4 million contract with the Dolphins last offseason and went on to set career highs with 88 catches for 884 yards -- both of which were also single-season franchise records by a tight end. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the team discussed a trade involving Smith with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Smith's preference is to remain with the Dolphins.

He is owed $4.09 million in 2025 and did not participate in the team's voluntary OTAs, either. The Dolphins faced a similar situation with now-retired center Connor Williams, who briefly held out in 2023 in pursuit of a contract extension. Williams ultimately ended his holdout without a new deal but the team allowed him to leave in free agency in 2024 after tearing his ACL late in the season.

Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler was not seen at OTAs but will participate in minicamp, McDaniel said.

"Zach Sieler, he's been in the building every single day during the offseason program -- you will see him on the field doing some stuff," McDaniel said. "The length? Well, you'll just have to hold your breath and see."