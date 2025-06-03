Open Extended Reactions

The Steelers are not expected to trade for Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith after engaging in talks with Miami but now will host free agent Gabe Davis on a visit this week in their search for receiving help, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Davis is scheduled to travel to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to visit with the Steelers on Thursday, the sources told Schefter. Davis had previously made free agent visits last month with the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

Smith, 29, expressed interest to the Dolphins in reworking the two-year deal he signed last offseason, which would pay him $4.8 million in 2025, sources told Schefter. Smith was not present for Miami's voluntary OTA practices last week.

Drew Rosenhaus, Smith's agent, said Sunday night that his client's "first choice" is to remain with the Dolphins.

"Here's what I will say on behalf of my client: Jonnu would definitely like to stay in Miami. That's his first choice," Rosenhaus said in his weekly appearance on WSVN-TV, according to the Miami Herald. "This is where he lives in the offseason. He had a record-breaking season last year. It was the best season ever for a Miami Dolphin tight end. ... He broke the team record for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns for a tight end and was the team's single Pro Bowl player. He's an incredibly valuable part of this team. ... He went to college at FIU. His dream team is the Dolphins.

"Hopefully, everything works out where he can stay in Miami."

Smith set a franchise record for receptions (88) and receiving yards (884) by a tight end last season en route to his first career Pro Bowl selection. He led all Dolphins players in receptions in his first year with the team and finished behind only Brock Bowers, Trey McBride and George Kittle leaguewide in receiving yards by a tight end.

The Steelers' interest in Smith was rooted in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's longstanding relationship with the tight end. Arthur Smith was Jonnu Smith's tight ends coach and offensive coordinator in Tennessee, and Arthur Smith later traded for his former player during his stint as the Falcons' head coach.

The Steelers are in search for receiving help after trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. Davis is available after being released this offseason by the Jaguars.

The Jaguars released Davis on May 7, nearly 14 months after signing him to a three-year contract worth $39 million. Davis, 26, caught 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games in 2024 before suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee and missing the remainder of the season. His average of 12.7 yards per catch was the lowest of his five-year career.

Davis had 163 catches for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns and averaged 16.7 yards per catch in four seasons with the Buffalo Bills before signing with the Jaguars.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques and Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.