Tyler Huntley connects with Jonnu Smith for a 4-yard touchdown, bringing the Dolphins within five points. (0:23)

The Miami Dolphins have engaged in trade discussions with the Pittsburgh Steelers involving tight end Jonnu Smith, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith expressed interest to the Dolphins in reworking the two-year deal he signed last offseason, which would pay him $4.8 million in 2025, sources told Schefter. Smith was not present for Miami's voluntary OTA practices this week.

The Steelers' interest in Smith is rooted in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's long-standing relationship with the tight end. Arthur Smith was Jonnu Smith's tight ends coach and offensive coordinator in Tennessee, and Arthur Smith later traded for his former player during his stint as the Falcons' head coach.

Smith set a franchise record for receptions (88) and receiving yards (884) by a tight end last season en route to his first career Pro Bowl selection. He led all Dolphins players in receptions in his first year with the team and finished behind only Brock Bowers, Trey McBride and George Kittle leaguewide in receiving yards by a tight end.

Trading Smith would mean the Dolphins could enter the 2025 season without four prominent veteran leaders from a season ago, including defensive lineman Calais Campbell, offensive lineman Terron Armstead and defensive back Jalen Ramsey, who Miami is also looking to trade this offseason.

Miami is not necessarily equipped to enter the season without Smith, who played 54.8% of its offensive snaps in 2024. Julian Hill has operated as Miami's primary blocking tight end and returns in 2025, and the Dolphins swapped out Durham Smythe for free agent signee Pharaoh Brown, who is also known as more of a blocker than receiver.

Third-year veteran Tanner Conner, a converted college wide receiver, and undrafted free agent Jaylin Conyers round out Miami's tight ends room.

The tight end has fared well in Arthur Smith's offenses, including producing an eight-touchdown season in 2020.

The Steelers, though, don't have a glaring need at the tight end position. Pittsburgh signed 2021 second-round pick Pat Freiermuth to a four-year, $48 million extension last offseason, and it also returns 2023 third-round pick Darnell Washington and 2022 sixth-round tight end/fullback Connor Heyward. Pittsburgh signed former Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr., who has 11 career touchdowns, earlier this offseason.

The Steelers carried four tight ends on their 53-man roster last season. The lone departure from that group was MyCole Pruitt, who wasn't re-signed after initially joining the Steelers on a one-year contract last season.

Like Jonnu Smith, Pruitt had a long history with Arthur Smith and played for him in both Tennessee and Atlanta.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.