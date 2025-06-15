Schefter: 'No excuse' for Bengals to not get deal done with Shemar Stewart (1:55)

Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- For the first time in several months, there is some optimism surrounding Trey Hendrickson's future with the Bengals.

The two sides have resumed communication on his contract and future with the team, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday. Hendrickson, who is coming off an All-Pro season and was the NFL's sack leader with 17.5 in 2024, says he remains steadfast in his desire for a long-term contract extension.

But this is a positive turn in what has been a fierce stalemate. Hendrickson did not participate in any of the team's offseason workouts, including last week's mandatory minicamp. By missing the three-day session, Hendrickson was subject to fines of nearly $105,000.

The only time Hendrickson made an appearance this offseason was to hold an extended news conference with reporters to explain his side of the negotiation process. In those comments, Hendrickson repeatedly took umbrage with the lack of communication between himself and the Bengals in contract talks.

"When there's a lack of communication in any relationship, where it's a business or personal relationship, lack of communication leads to animosity, and that leaves my narrative only to me with no clear direction," Hendrickson said May 13 when asked about whether he wants to remain with the Bengals.

Hendrickson, 30, is set to enter the final year of his contract. He is seeking a long-term deal that puts him in line with the NFL's other leading pass rushers. Over the past three seasons, Hendrickson has 43 total sacks, one fewer than the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett, who led the league during that span.

This offseason, Garrett signed a contract extension with the Browns that is valued at $40 million per year. Hendrickson is set to earn $16 million this season but has already stated his desire to not play on his current deal.

Last week, Bengals coach Zac Taylor was asked about the importance of having Hendrickson when training camp starts in late July.

"I think anytime you have great players, you want them to be around," Taylor said. "That's just a decision he's got going on right now, and we'll keep focusing on the guys that are here."

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said not having Hendrickson in the fold "of course" has been a distraction, but it's also a part of the game.

"You'd love to have [no contract disputes], but that's life in the NFL," Burrow said. "We're all supporting Trey and would love to have him back."

Hendrickson isn't the only contract issue the Bengals are trying to navigate. Rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart has yet to sign his rookie deal and has not participated in any team workouts because of a dispute over contract language.