During the second night of Fanatics Fest 2025, with Washington Commanders quarterback and 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels and Commanders managing partner Josh Harris in tow, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin asked a Trade Night crowd on Saturday who had Daniels' most expensive rookie card.

Josh Roth, who owned Daniels' 1-of-1 numbered Black Finite Prizm card from 2024 Panini Prizm, had asked for $2 million -- comparing it to Pittsburgh Pirates' pitcher Paul Skenes' $1.1 million 2024 Topps Chrome Update MLB debut patch autograph card. Roth relented, saying Reddit founder Alex Ohanian had put a $250,000 public bounty on the card before it was graded; with Beckett Grading Services, the card received a 9.5 on their out-of-10 scale.

Via Rubin -- with an appraisal assist from Fanatics Collectibles CEO Michael Mahan -- Harris offered and bought the card for $500,000, the most ever paid for a Daniels card, and a signed Daniels jersey.

Harris plans to display the card in Northwest Stadium, the Commanders' home.

In Daniels' first NFL season, he led Washington to the NFC Championship game and won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns.