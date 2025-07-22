Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be limited to start training camp as he deals with back soreness but is "absolutely" expected to be ready for the regular season, coach Sean McVay said.

McVay said he anticipates that Stafford will be limited for the Rams' first "block" of five training camp days and then will be on a modified schedule for the rest of camp, along with a few other veteran players. McVay said he expects Stafford, 37, will not participate in one of the four practices of every block during training camp.

McVay stressed the importance of balancing veteran players getting their work in with not "unnecessarily pushing the envelope from a sports performance perspective where guys feel worn down before you've even played one of these 17 [games] that you're guaranteed."

When asked if he was concerned by Stafford missing time because of back soreness, McVay said, "If he was a first-year player, then I think you'd say, man, every rep really matters.

"I think the important thing is having a big-picture perspective with a guy going into Year 17 based on this being something that he's had before and dealt with throughout different parts of his career."

During training camp in 2022, Stafford was on a modified schedule as he dealt with elbow soreness.

"I think this is the smartest approach, knowing that he's got that experience accumulated," McVay said. "This is what's the right thing based on having dealt with some similar things in previous years. And those prescriptions or those approaches have served him well and that's why you feel confident that he'll be ready to go in block two."

McVay also said Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson, who is dealing with blood clots in his lower leg, will not be on the physically unable to perform or the non-football injury list to start training camp. Jackson reported to camp at Loyola Marymount University on Tuesday, and McVay said the offensive lineman will take part in individual drills during practices.

"The actual, physical stuff, he will not partake in right now," McVay said. "And we'll just take it a day at a time with something of this nature. But I do feel good about the plan we have in place that hopefully leads to him being able to go out there and compete with his teammates. I know he is really feeling good."

McVay said that while the Rams and Jackson have a plan in place, there is no timeline for the left tackle's return. Los Angeles re-signed Jackson to a three-year, $57 million contract in February before the left tackle could hit free agency.

Rams running back Kyren Williams, who is entering the final season of his rookie deal, reported to training camp and will participate in practices. Williams said he anticipates a contract extension getting done, but if the negotiations go into the season, it will not change his mindset.

In 16 games last season, Williams ran for 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns on 316 carries. He also caught 34 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams and Williams' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, will meet Wednesday to continue to work on a deal, McVay said. Williams said the two sides have made progress since discussions began during OTAs.

When asked whether he anticipates getting a deal done with the Rams, Williams said, "Yeah. I want to play for the Rams."

"That's who I want to be with," Williams said. "That's who I want to stay with. I know it will work out."