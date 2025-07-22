Open Extended Reactions

NFL training camp is finally here. After an offseason of roster turnover and coaching musical chairs, all 32 teams are looking to put in work as they start their quest to Super Bowl LX.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens are two teams that have returned plenty of offensive starters, hoping to re-create or even exceed playoff expectations. The Eagles are returning 10 out of 11 of their offensive starters, while the Ravens continue to build the roster around Lamar Jackson. The AFC West is locked and loaded with tenured coaching talent, and the Detroit Lions might be on the other side of their championship window after both coordinators left for head coaching positions elsewhere.

Oh, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Our 32 NFL Nation reporters preview everything you should be watching as training camp begins -- and have also projected what each 53-man roster might look like five weeks from now.

First, let's start with the biggest storyline for each team:

AFC EAST

Biggest storyline: Will the revamped defense pay off? The Bills are entering the 2025 season with big expectations. Through the draft and free agency, the team made it abundantly clear that the unit needed to be improved from last year, notably with the defensive line being prioritized and retooled in a variety of ways.

Work was done this offseason to keep some of the team's pillars for the long haul, including extending defensive end Greg Rousseau and cornerback Christian Benford and adding veterans such as defensive end Joey Bosa. The unknown is how the new group will come together on the field with the young additions -- six overall defensive players taken in the draft, three defensive linemen -- in addition to health question marks surrounding Bosa and where linebacker Matt Milano is, while two linemen are set to be suspended for the first six games. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Biggest storyline: Even though Jalen Ramsey didn't officially leave the Dolphins until late June, the big question entering training camp is the same one that persisted before OTAs and minicamp: Who will take Ramsey's place?

Nothing the Dolphins did in the months leading up to Ramsey's trade suggested they were preparing for life without him; they signed veteran Artie Burns, who hasn't been a full-time starter since 2019, and drafted Jason Marshall Jr. in the fifth round. General manager Chris Grier offered a public challenge to third-year cornerback Cam Smith to produce in a critical season for the former second-round pick, and the team would love for him to earn one of the starting jobs come training camp. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

play 0:31 Mike Reiss: 'Jets can't fall behind early in the season' Mike Reiss breaks down the Jets' difficult schedule to start the season.

Biggest storyline: Nearly 50% of the roster has been turned over in Mike Vrabel's first season as head coach, but it's a returning player -- Drake Maye -- who holds the ultimate key to a successful training camp.

Vrabel referred to Maye as a "young dynamic quarterback" in his introductory news conference, saying Maye was a significant part of what made the Patriots' head coaching job so appealing to him. How Maye adapts to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' scheme, and elevates those around him, will be critical in Vrabel's overall plan to return New England to being a playoff contender. Joint practices with the Commanders (Jayden Daniels) and Vikings (J.J. McCarthy) will provide a measuring stick of Maye's progress in camp. -- Mike Reiss

Biggest storyline: Can the Jets break their streak of nine straight seasons as a bottom-10 offense in scoring? Obviously, Aaron Rodgers and his handpicked coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, weren't the answers. Now the Jets turn their hopeful eyes to QB Justin Fields and first-time offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand.

The Jets believe Fields can be this year's Sam Darnold and finally live up to his first-round draft status. The plan is to feature the running game, which will include running back Breece Hall and an offensive line loaded with high draft picks. New coach Aaron Glenn wants to establish a bully mentality. It's been a long time since the Jets scared anybody with their offense. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Biggest storyline: Is this the year that Lamar Jackson leads the Ravens to a Super Bowl? Baltimore has put Jackson in position to get over this postseason hurdle by assembling one of the best rosters in the NFL. The Ravens return all but four starters from last season's AFC North champion team and added two former Pro Bowl players in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and cornerback Jaire Alexander.

There is really no glaring weakness with the Ravens, whose offense led the NFL in total yards last season and whose defense allowed the fewest points (15.4) in the final seven games of 2024. So, the biggest key for Baltimore is to get through training camp as healthy as possible and learn from past mistakes.

"I'm not going to say we underperformed, but we have underperformed," Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "I feel like we've had championship-caliber rosters. ... I don't think we're far off." -- Jamison Hensley

Biggest storyline: Can the Bengals become a playoff team again? Last year represented a major missed opportunity for Cincinnati. The Bengals spoiled career years from quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson and failed, for the second straight year, to make the postseason.

A few years ago, the Bengals were primed to become a perennial Super Bowl contender. But a season-ending injury to Burrow in 2023 and struggles in 2024 have kept Cincinnati from returning to its previous heights. When training camp starts, there will be no excuses for the Bengals not to make the postseason and contend for their first AFC title since 2021. -- Ben Baby

play 0:42 Bengals or Steelers: Who has a better chance of making the playoffs? Mike Tannenbaum breaks down why he's taking the Bengals over the Steelers to make the playoffs this season.

Biggest storyline: Will a return to Kevin Stefanski's offense result in more success? The last two seasons, the Browns reshaped their offense to fit Deshaun Watson, who remains sidelined after suffering a setback in recovery from an Achilles tear. Cleveland, though, is set to return to the scheme Stefanski ran in his first three seasons as head coach, with a focus on improving the run game. There's familiarity in the offense, but do the Browns have the personnel?

Along with bringing in four new quarterbacks to compete for the starting job, Cleveland drafted two running backs (Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson) and a tight end (Harold Fannin Jr.) who might need to contribute heavily as rookies. The Browns will also need another wide receiver to step up opposite Jerry Jeudy, who is one of only two wideouts on the roster to register 50 catches in a season. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Biggest storyline: What does the Steelers offense look like with Aaron Rodgers? For the second year in a row, the Steelers are heading into training camp with a new veteran quarterback. A year ago, Russell Wilson entered camp in "pole position" over Justin Fields, but Wilson missed most of camp with a calf strain sustained during the team's opening-night conditioning test.

This time around, Rodgers will be the clear-cut starter when the team hits the field, but it still remains to be seen how he'll mesh with the Steelers' offensive players and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's scheme. Rodgers joined the team just before the June minicamp, but he participated only in individual periods. Training camp will be the Steelers' first time seeing Rodgers in the offense and the first opportunity to truly gauge how well he's operating two years after a season-ending Achilles tear. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Biggest storyline: All eyes will be on how the Texans offense meshes. Last season, quarterback C.J. Stroud was pressured on 38.6% of his dropbacks -- third most in the NFL according to NFL Next Gen Stats -- which resulted in him being sacked 52 times, second most in the league. So, the Texans revamped the offense.

Houston shipped Pro Bowler left tackle Laremy Tunsil and guards Shaq Mason and Kenyon Green out. To replace that trio -- who accounted for 41 starts in 2024 -- Houston signed tackle Cam Robinson, tackle Trent Brown and left guard Laken Tomlinson while trading for former Minnesota Vikings right guard Ed Ingram. They also fired former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and hired Nick Caley in his place. Training camp will be all about how the O-line and playcalling look as Houston aims to get back on track toward a Super Bowl. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Biggest storyline: This is shaping up to be a pivotal training camp and season for the Colts, as it is expected to determine the future of their leadership. General manager Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen are generally considered to be on the hot seat after late owner Jim Irsay contemplated changes after last season. Irsay passed away in May, and his three daughters are now in charge, bringing with them their stated high expectations.

The Colts have not made the playoffs since 2020 and haven't won a postseason game since 2018. That might need to change if Ballard and Steichen want to avoid a change in scenery. The Colts are at a bit of a crossroads after this season, with numerous key players nearing free agency and with the team scheduled to have more than $70 million in cap space next spring. Whether the current regime continues to navigate the team through those waters likely depends on the outcome of this season. -- Stephen Holder

Biggest storyline: Will Travis Hunter really be a regular two-way player in 2025? While there might be doubt around the league, there isn't any inside the franchise. Hunter is going to play significant snaps on each side of the ball as a rookie. The Jaguars had him spend most of his time on offense in the spring because that's harder to learn than defense, but Hunter spent a few days on defense.

The plan for training camp is for him to get more time on defense, which includes taking snaps on each side of the ball during certain practices. As for how many snaps Hunter will play on each side of the ball each week, that will depend on each opponent and game plan. There might be some weeks when he plays more on defense -- for example, in Week 2 when the Jaguars face Cincinnati WR duo Chase and Tee Higgins. But GM James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen are adamant: Hunter will be a regular two-way player. -- Michael DiRocco

play 1:33 Can Travis Hunter be effective for Jags on both sides of the ball? Domonique Foxworth and Kevin Clark weigh in on whether Travis Hunter will make a positive impact on both sides of the ball for the Jaguars.

Biggest storyline: Is Cameron Ward ready to be the starting QB? Given Will Levis' season-ending surgery, the Titans don't have much of a choice. Ward will now get all of the first-team reps as Titans head coach Brian Callahan looks to get him up to speed during camp. Callahan handed Levis the starting job last season while Mason Rudolph and Malik Willis fought for the backup job. He wanted to avoid repeating that decision this year, but the current quarterbacks room features Ward and free agent additions Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle.

Callahan plans to use some of the concepts that helped Ward excel in college to create an environment where he feels comfortable and can succeed. The adjustments to the playbook will be based on Ward's strengths and preferences, rather than forcing him into a rigid system. This was the exact plan Callahan was a part of with the Bengals under Zac Taylor when they drafted Joe Burrow first overall in 2020. Joint practices with the Falcons before the second preseason game and with the Buccaneers before the final preseason game will allow Ward to demonstrate his readiness. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Biggest storyline: What adjustments will Sean Payton make in Year 2 with quarterback Bo Nix? Many of the short and intermediate routes Nix was so successful using in a 29-touchdown rookie season will likely be much more difficult to come by as defensive coaches will likely push Nix into more throws outside the numbers. Nix's effectiveness as a runner will no longer be the surprise it was last season.

How Payton expands his quarterback's portfolio in the passing game, builds a more effective run game and uses free agent signing tight end Evan Engram, in a position that has had little impact, will be three of the biggest pieces to the puzzle. -- Jeff Legwold

Biggest storyline: Can rookie Josh Simmons solve the Chiefs' long-standing problem at left tackle? The Chiefs spent their first-round pick on Simmons believing he can.

Patrick Mahomes was sacked more times last year (36) than in any other season. The Chiefs tried four different left tackles, benching the first three for poor play, but never got consistent play at the position. Simmons is coming off a torn patellar injury but was participating during offseason practice, and the Chiefs were confident he would be ready for full contact during training camp. The Chiefs signed a free agent, Jaylon Moore, to handle the position if Simmons can't. -- Adam Teicher

Biggest storyline: How realistic is Pete Carroll's goal of immediate success? Carroll doesn't want to waste time. Since he walked into the building, he has been striving to make the Raiders a winning team in his first season. But how realistic is his plan?

On paper, Las Vegas' offense should be good enough to give opposing defenses problems. Whether the Raiders can be a team that floats around a .500 record will come down to defensive players such as Christian Wilkins and Malcolm Koonce returning to full strength and some of the rookies becoming solid contributors right away. Outside of running back Ashton Jeanty, who is expected to be the focus of the offense, wide receivers Dont'e Thornton and Jack Bech and cornerback Darien Porter also could be asked to play meaningful snaps early. Will they be ready when their numbers are called? -- Ryan McFadden

Biggest storyline: Is this the year Justin Herbert finally has playoff success? Since Herbert entered the NFL in 2020, success for him and these Chargers has been rooted in hypotheticals. Herbert has had the gaudy stats, NFL records and a Pro Bowl nod, but there has been little team success to show for it.

Instead, Herbert's first five seasons have been tainted by two of the most embarrassing playoff losses in team history. Now, in his second year with coach Jim Harbaugh, a coterie of new pass catchers and championship expectations, this could be the year the paradigm shifts for Herbert. Training camp will be the first step in changing the narrative for Herbert, as he looks to build confidence with his receivers and offense. -- Kris Rhim

NFC EAST

Biggest storyline: Can the Cowboys contend? Last season's 7-10 debacle seemed to make a lot of folks forget Dallas was 12-5 the three previous years. Yes, the Cowboys did not have the playoff success they wanted, but they don't view this as a complete rebuilding job. They were more active in building the roster from the outside with free agency and trades (George Pickens, Kenneth Murray Jr., Kaiir Elam) and will have Dak Prescott back after he sat out nine games last season.

When Prescott has played a full season (or close to it), Dallas has been in playoff contention. Things might be more difficult with the defending Super Bowl champ Eagles and NFC Championship Game participant Commanders in the division, as well as a difficult home schedule, but the Cowboys say they believe they can be a team that gets back into the postseason mix after a down season. -- Todd Archer

play 0:35 Tannenbaum questions holdup with Micah Parsons' new contract Mike Tannenbaum wonders what is delaying Jerry Jones from offering Micah Parsons a contract extension.

Biggest storyline: Can the Giants turn it around with Russell Wilson at quarterback? He's the only new starter for an offense that finished 31st in scoring last season. But the belief is that the accomplished veteran will make everyone else around him better.

Wilson will be the Giants' Week 1 starter, barring something unforeseen. First-round pick Jaxson Dart will remain on the bench this season unless it's shown they can't win with Wilson behind center. New York is putting a lot of trust in Wilson -- and possibly backup Jameis Winston -- to keep this team and offense afloat early in the season. The Giants can't afford another slow start. Not Wilson (on his fourth team in five years). Not coach Brian Daboll. Not general manager Joe Schoen. If that's the case, they'll turn to Dart sooner rather than later. -- Jordan Raanan

Biggest storyline: Do they have what it takes to repeat? Quarterback Jalen Hurts sought advice from Michael Jordan on how to go back-to-back, and coach Nick Sirianni studied the keys to sustained success this offseason.

"The biggest thing is taking it a day at a time. We have these goals and you have these big dreams of what we want to accomplish, but ultimately it's a journey," Hurts said.

Besides keeping focus, the Eagles will have to hope the personnel turnover on defense does not lead to a significant downtick in performance for a group that finished No. 1 last season. Notable players such as Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Darius Slay, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Milton Williams are gone. It will fall to the likes of Azeez Ojulari, Kelee Ringo, Sydney Brown and Moro Ojomo to pick up the slack. -- Tim McManus

Biggest storyline: After its best season in 33 years, can the Commanders provide a worthy encore in coach Dan Quinn's second season? Was last season just the culmination of magical finishes and catching lightning in a bottle with a dynamic rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels? Or can they build off an NFC Championship Game appearance?

Those are all questions facing the Commanders as training camp begins. They want to prove that 2024 wasn't a fluke. Washington has not made the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 1991-92. Nor has it won double-digit regular-season games in back-to-back seasons since 1989-91. The Commanders retained their entire coaching staff. They improved the talent on the offensive line and increased the depth on the defensive front. But they have the eighth-hardest schedule in the NFL (though the easiest in the NFC East). Daniels, though, now allows them to dream big every year. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Biggest storyline: With his roller-coaster rookie season in the rearview mirror, quarterback Caleb Williams aims to get his career on track after the organization paired him with offensive mastermind Ben Johnson. The former Lions offensive coordinator said Williams heavily factored into his decision to come to Chicago, and his track record of success in developing quarterbacks and building high-powered offenses has generated optimism.

Landing the most sought-after head coaching candidate over the past two offseasons signaled the beginning of a culture shift inside Halas Hall where players believe they are finally receiving the coaching and accountability needed for the Bears to become a winning team in a crowded NFC North. -- Courtney Cronin

Biggest storyline: Have the Lions missed their Super Bowl window? Entering the 2024 season, Detroit was viewed by many as arguably the best team in the league -- but the hype train isn't as high heading into 2025. Though the roster remains mostly the same, the team underwent a major change to the coaching staff with the loss of OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn.

During the 2024 regular season, the Lions finished with a franchise-best 15 wins but fell short in their playoff opener to the Commanders leaving many to question whether the Lions botched their Super Bowl chance. But head coach Dan Campbell says he likes his team's chances just as much as anyone else and believes that the championship window is "absolutely" still open now that players have even more experience together. -- Eric Woodyard

play 0:52 Is the NFC North the most competitive division in the NFL? Sam Acho explains why the NFC North is in a league of its own as the toughest division in football.

Biggest storyline: Do the Packers have a Super Bowl-caliber roster? General manager Brian Gutekunst said after last season's wild-card playoff loss that they needed to ramp up their urgency. Some took that to mean Gutekunst would be more aggressive than usual in the offseason, and though he made some key free-agent signings (Aaron Banks and Nate Hobbs) and finally drafted a receiver (Matthew Golden) in the first round, he later clarified it.

"The urgency comment is really more for our team, our organization to understand what the expectations are." Which goes back to another of Gutekunst's offseason remarks: "We've got a bunch of good guys in that locker room, we've got a bunch of talented guys in that locker room, and I think it's time we started competing for championships, right? I think they're ready." -- Rob Demovsky

Biggest storyline: The Vikings have cleared the deck for J.J. McCarthy to be their starting quarterback, casting aside multiple veteran options to hold firm on their team-building plan. McCarthy, the No. 10 pick of the 2024 draft, sat out his rookie season because of a torn meniscus in his right knee. Sam Darnold stepped in to throw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, but the Vikings let Darnold sign with the Seahawks in free agency. They also passed on an opportunity to sign free agent Aaron Rodgers.

McCarthy, 22, is healthy and displayed a lively arm during spring practices, while also working through the growing pains associated with being a first-year starter. At the moment, his backup is veteran Sam Howell, who is with his third team in three years. The Vikings will use training camp not only to continue their development of McCarthy, but also to recalibrate their offense to suit his skills. -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

Biggest storyline: Is Kirk Cousins' continued presence bad for Michael Penix Jr.'s development? Cousins was not released in the offseason, as expected. Instead, he and his $27.5 million contract will be on the bench, behind Penix.

Cousins struggled beginning in Week 10 last season and Penix took over the starting role for the final three games. The Falcons didn't want to eat all that dead money by cutting Cousins. But if Penix struggles early, could fans start calling for Cousins to salvage a potential playoff spot? Or could a quarterback somewhere get injured, prompting a Cousins trade? Atlanta has to hope it won't be a distraction in camp when Cousins will lead the second team in practice and perhaps get preseason game reps. -- Marc Raimondi

Biggest storyline: Can Bryce Young live up to expectations in Year 3? The top pick of the 2023 draft showed glimpses of what Carolina hoped he would be the second half of the season. In the final three games, Young had seven touchdowns to no interceptions and rushed for three more TDs. He was a dropped touchdown pass by rookie Xavier Legette away from beating eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia and winning three of his final five games. Fixing the league's worst defense is important but having Young play at a high level will determine whether this team can end a streak of seven straight losing seasons. -- David Newton

Biggest storyline: Can Kellen Moore take the Saints back to the playoffs? The Saints haven't been to the playoffs since quarterback Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season. Now they'll be hoping to do that with both a new coach and a new starting quarterback. That quarterback has yet to be decided, as quarterbacks Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler are considered the main contenders in the quarterback battle this summer.

Shough was selected in the second round of the draft this year while Rattler, a 2024 fifth-round pick, started six games in place of an injured Derek Carr last season. With Carr's retirement, the Saints will be counting on both a young coach and a young quarterback to lead them back to success. -- Katherine Terrell

Biggest storyline: How much will injuries to All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs and Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin affect quarterback Baker Mayfield? Wirfs underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and might start the season on the physically unable to perform list -- which would require him to sit out a minimum of four games -- and Godwin is still recovering from a dislocated left ankle sustained in Week 7 of last season.

The Bucs invested a first-round draft pick in wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, allowing them to be patient with Godwin's rehabilitation. But Wirfs' injury creates more uncertainty, as they have a new swing tackle in Charlie Heck after Justin Skule departed in free agency. Training camp should give Baker a chance to work through life without two crucial members of the offense. -- Jenna Laine

play 0:37 Tristan Wirfs to miss start of season with knee injury Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs is expected to miss the start of the season due to a knee injury.

NFC WEST

Biggest storyline: The Cardinals have gone all-in in the third year of the Jonathan Gannon era, but the question is: Have they done enough?

This offseason, Arizona overhauled its defensive front, adding first-round pick Walter Nolen III to the defensive line alongside a free agent haul that included pass rushers Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and the return of Calais Campbell. While general manager Monti Ossenfort tinkered with the defense, he largely left the offense intact, hoping another season with the likes of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., tight end Trey McBride and running back James Conner will help quarterback Kyler Murray take Arizona to his second playoff appearance in seven seasons. -- Josh Weinfuss

Biggest storyline: Have the Rams built a Super Bowl contender? The Rams don't know how much longer veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford wants to play past this season, but they have a strong team.

Los Angeles made changes to its offense this offseason, including releasing wide receiver Cooper Kupp and signing wide receiver Davante Adams, but will still be relying on a young defense that took huge strides during the 2024 season. The Rams believe they have a strong team in 2025 but face a tough first-place schedule that includes the second-most miles traveled in the NFL. They will get an early test to see where they stand as they travel to Philadelphia to play the defending Super Bowl champs in Week 3. -- Sarah Barshop

Biggest storyline: After a 6-11 finish followed by a mass offseason exodus, can the 49ers return to the postseason? The Niners said goodbye to 17 players via trade, release or free agency, including a handful of key starters. In their place, San Francisco is leaning into a youth movement, hoping that an 11-player draft class mixed with moves around the margins such as the trade for defensive end Bryce Huff can combine with improved heath for a better 2025.

The 49ers also have a schedule that, on paper, looks far more manageable than last year's, but they'll have to prove they can get -- and stay -- healthy as well as continue developing young players to take advantage of it. -- Nick Wagoner

Biggest storyline: The Seahawks haven't advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs in a decade, and if they're going to play well into January, Mike Macdonald's defense probably will have to lead the way. That unit allowed the ninth-fewest points in the NFL last season and returns almost every key player. It's a different story for the offense, which underwent a transformation over the offseason in both scheme and personnel.

It all began with Seattle firing coordinator Ryan Grubb and hiring Klint Kubiak, and it continued with the trades of quarterback Geno Smith (to the Raiders) and wide receiver DK Metcalf (to the Steelers). The Seahawks are banking on quarterback Sam Darnold giving them steadier play than what they got from Smith, on Cooper Kupp replacing Metcalf's production, and Kubiak succeeding where Grubb failed in coordinating a run-centric offense that takes pressure off the quarterback. The defense, particularly with the addition of playmaking safety Nick Emmanwori in the second round, seems like much more of a sure thing. -- Brady Henderson

