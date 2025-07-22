Damien Woody breaks down why he likes the Jets' quiet approach to the offseason and how it could help during the regular season. (0:58)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets' 2025 training camp runs from Tuesday to Aug. 21 at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, N.J.

Everything is new for the Jets: Coach (Aaron Glenn), general manager (Darren Mougey) and quarterback (Justin Fields). But the question that's been asked for nearly a decade still looms: Can they create a new narrative for a franchise that has endured nine straight losing seasons and 14 straight out of the playoffs?

Coming off the ill-fated Aaron Rodgers era, the Jets are entering a transition year, with Glenn hoping to establish his program with a roster that's certainly not devoid of talent.

Here's a closer look at what we're watching at camp -- and a 53-man roster projection:

Is Fields the long-term answer or just the latest quarterback passing through?

The Jets are paying a hefty price ($30 million guaranteed) to find out. If it's the latter, they can cut bait after a year and dive into the quarterback-rich 2026 draft.

Fields, 26, has enough arm strength and definitely enough speed to be a dynamic player, but he must answer questions about his passing ability. Since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2021, he ranks 29th out of 34 qualified passers in Total QBR. The knock on him is that he doesn't anticipate well and consequently holds the ball too long.

If the Jets can't coach that out of him, it probably will be another long season.

Three players to watch:

DE Jermaine Johnson: 10 months removed from Achilles surgery, Johnson is expected to be ready for Week 1, but he was put on the PUP list Saturday. The former first-round pick relies on physical play more than pure speed, so maybe the post-Achilles acclimation won't be as bumpy as others with the same injury.

TE Mason Taylor: Talk about great opportunities, as the second-round pick from LSU steps into perhaps the most underwhelming tight end room in the league. Taylor, who is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, should get significant playing time, but can he be an immediate factor in the passing game?

CB Brandon Stephens: This was the most questionable free-agent signing for the Jets. Based on every statistical metric, Stephens had a down year for the Baltimore Ravens, and yet he received a three-year, $36 million contract to replace the popular D.J. Reed. With Sauce Gardner on the other side, Stephens figures to get picked on a lot.

Key position battles

Garrett Wilson has long been a bright spot for the Jets, and they will be looking to keep their homegrown talent with the team. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

WR2 and WR3: Aside from Garrett Wilson, the receiving corps includes middling vets (Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard and Tyler Johnson), unproven young players (Xavier Gipson and Malachi Corley) and a super-fast rookie, albeit with drop issues (Arian Smith). Reynolds has the early edge because he's played in this offense before, but let's be honest: This isn't a battle of heavyweights. Chances are, it'll be some sort of rotation. This doesn't bode well for Wilson, who will almost certainly draw double coverage.

Center: Incumbent Joe Tippmann versus newcomer Josh Myers. Tippmann is the favorite, but it's worth noting that Myers has more career starts (56 to 31). He was a four-year starter for the Green Bay Packers, but he didn't attract much interest as a free agent. The Jets got him for a song -- one year, $2 million. He played with Fields at Ohio State, but that won't tilt the competition his way. The coaches want someone who knows the offense and can direct traffic.

Kicker and punter: At kicker, it's Harrison Mevis versus Caden Davis. At punter, it's Austin McNamara versus Kai Kroeger. What do all four players have in common? None of them has kicked in a regular-season game. This is a youth movement to the extreme. Mougey needs to have the names of available vets among his phone contacts, just in case.

Keep an eye on: Will the Jets remain aggressive?

The Jets are showing their aggressive side, signing Wilson and Gardner last week to mega contract extensions, so it will be interesting to see if they continue that approach into the preseason. There are a handful of high-profile free agents still available, especially at positions of need. One of those positions is edge rusher, with Jadeveon Clowney and Za'Darius Smith still on the market. The Jets have been averse to adding players in the over-30 age group, but it might make sense to add a seasoned vet on a team-friendly deal. They're thin on the defensive line.

53-man roster prediction

Offense

QB: Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor

RB: Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis, Kene Nwangwu

FB: Andrew Beck

WR: Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard, Arian Smith, Xavier Gipson, Malachi Corley, Tyler Johnson

TE: Mason Taylor, Jeremy Ruckert, Stone Smartt

OL: Olu Fashanu, John Simpson, Joe Tippmann, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Armand Membou, Josh Myers, Max Mitchell, Carter Warren

Defense

DT: Quinnen Williams, Byron Cowart, Derrick Nnadi, Leonard Taylor III

DE: Jermaine Johnson, Will McDonald IV, Micheal Clemons, Tyler Baron, Rashad Weaver

LB: Jamien Sherwood, Quincy Williams, Francisco Mauigoa, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Jamin Davis

CB: Sauce Gardner, Brandon Stephens, Azareye'h Thomas, Kris Boyd, Qwan'tez Stiggers, Jarrick Bernard-Converse

NB: Michael Carter II, Isaiah Oliver

S: Andre Cisco, Tony Adams, Malachi Moore

Special teams

Harrison Mevis (K), Austin McNamara (P), Thomas Hennessy (SN)