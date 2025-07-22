Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers' 2025 training camp begins Wednesday and runs through Aug. 12 at the SAP training center.

A longer-than-usual offseason followed a disappointing 6-11 finish in 2024, leaving the 49ers to open camp with a new-look roster after a mass player exodus in free agency. Their aim is to make last season's drop-off an aberration, but a lot will have to go right for that to happen in 2025.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at 49ers' training camp -- and a 53-man roster projection:

How fast can the young players be ready to start or contribute?

After waving goodbye to nearly 20 players via trade, free agency or release, the Niners are counting on a significant youth movement to revitalize an aging roster. There is still plenty of star power here, but there are also 36 players on the 90-man roster with fewer than two years of experience who must get ready to play key roles right away.

On paper, San Francisco has the easiest schedule in the league, but whether it can take advantage of that will hinge on how fast the youngsters get up to speed.

Three players to watch:

RB Christian McCaffrey: He won the league's Offensive Player of the Year award in 2023, but an injury-plagued 2024 has many wondering if the 29-year-old can defy the odds and return to form in his ninth NFL season. If he can, the Niners' offense can return to dominance. If not, running back again will become a huge question mark.

CB Renardo Green: The second-year corner will step into the sizable shoes left behind by Charvarius Ward, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Green started seven games as a rookie, posting 60 tackles plus an interception and a forced fumble. With Deommodore Lenoir emerging on the other side, opponents figure to test Green frequently in 2025.

WR Ricky Pearsall: After the start of his career was delayed by a gunshot wound, Pearsall flashed potential in the final two weeks, amassing 210 yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions. With Brandon Aiyuk expected to take time to return from a torn ACL, Pearsall will be expected to make an early impact opposite Jauan Jennings.

Key position battles

Outside linebacker: Dre Greenlaw and De'Vondre Campbell are gone, leaving a pair of openings next to star middle linebacker Fred Warner. Dee Winters and third-round rookie Nick Martin are in line to take those jobs but camp will determine who stays on the field next to Warner when the Niners switch to sub packages. Luke Gifford, Curtis Robinson, Jalen Graham and Tatum Bethune are among the other options who could work their way into the mix.

Defensive tackle: The 49ers released both starting tackles from last season, parting ways with Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins in March. How they replace them depends largely on how a pair of promising rookies -- Alfred Collins and CJ West -- come along in camp. Jordan Elliott, Kevin Givens and Evan Anderson could hold the fort until that duo is ready, but the Niners would love at least one of the rookies to make an immediate impact and win a starting job right away.

Left guard: This is one of only two offensive positions where the Niners figure to have a new starter after Aaron Banks signed with the Green Bay Packers. Ben Bartch showed promise in brief glimpses late last season and will have the first shot to win the job. But if he struggles with injuries or falters, the Niners have a group that includes Nick Zakelj, Spencer Burford, Matt Hennessy and rookie Connor Colby capable of pushing for snaps.

Keep an eye on: Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's return

In a season full of disappointments, the Niners defensive struggles in 2024 were the most jarring after the consistent excellence that preceded it. The run defense was broken, which prevented the pass rush from ever gathering steam, and takeaways were few and far between.

Saleh's fingerprints were all over the offseason, and his energy was immediately evident on the practice field in the spring. With the potential for as many as eight new opening-day defensive starters, Saleh will be asked to mold a promising group of young players into his vision. If he can get this defense back on track, another head coaching job could await in 2026.

53-man roster projection

QB (2): Brock Purdy, Mac Jones (Kurtis Rourke on PUP)

RB (5): Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, Isaac Guerendo, Jordan James, Patrick Taylor Jr.

WR (6): Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins, Junior Bergen (Brandon Aiyuk on PUP)

TE (3): George Kittle, Luke Farrell, Jake Tonges

OL (9): Trent Williams, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Ben Bartch, Spencer Burford, Matt Hennessy, Connor Colby, Andre Dillard

DL (10): Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, Bryce Huff, Yetur Gross-Matos, Alfred Collins, CJ West, Jordan Elliott, Evan Anderson, Kevin Givens, Sam Okuayinonu

LB (5): Fred Warner, Dee Winters, Nick Martin, Tatum Bethune, Luke Gifford

CB (6): Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Tre Brown, Siran Neal, Darrell Luter Jr.

S (4): Ji'Ayir Brown, Richie Grant, Jason Pinnock, Marques Sigle (Malik Mustapha on PUP)

Specialists (3): P Thomas Morstead, K Jake Moody, LS Jon Weeks