FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 training camp at the River Ridge Staybridge Suites in Oxnard, California, will run from Tuesday to Aug. 14.

The Cowboys have a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, who is replacing Mike McCarthy. They are replacing a pair of long-time franchise stalwarts -- future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence -- with their top two picks this spring: guard Tyler Booker and defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku. Quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb are healthy, plus they'll get a boost at receiver from George Pickens. They may or may not have edge rusher Micah Parsons at the start of camp as he awaits a contract extension.

But after an offseason of culture building, they believe they enter 2025 with hope.

Here is a closer look at what we are watching at camp -- and a 53-man roster projection:

Is Brian Schottenheimer going to be up to the task in his first year?

There will be growing pains, but he has a veteran defensive coordinator (Matt Eberflus) and a staff that has drawn raves from the players.

While this is Schottenheimer's first head coach job, he watched his father, Marty, work for four different teams. He has been around a number of successful coaches (McCarthy, Pete Carroll) as well. He spent the offseason building the team's culture, hoping that a bond formed in the spring can carry over when things get tough during the grind of a regular season.

He will be the playcaller on offense, something he has not done since 2020. Ultimately all of the talk of togetherness and competitiveness will mean little if there are not enough wins.

Three players to watch

QB Dak Prescott: It's always about the quarterback. He is coming back from right hamstring avulsion surgery and did just about everything in the offseason to calm some worries. Does he still move as well? Can he make things happen with his legs? Can he stay healthy? It has happened only twice in the past five years.

LT Tyler Guyton: There's a lot riding on last year's first-round pick. He has to make a jump in play this season to solidify the offensive line. If he doesn't, then the Cowboys will have to consider moving Tyler Smith from left guard and go with their "best five" approach. Guyton had a solid offseason but has to show consistency when the pads go on.

Edge Micah Parsons: Will he be on hand if he doesn't have a contract extension? If he does show up, will he go through a "hold-in" of sorts. Last year, Lamb missed almost all of training camp before signing his deal, and it took him a little bit to get going when the season started. The Cowboys defense needs Parsons at his best to be at its best.

Key position battles

Javonte Williams vs. Miles Sanders: The Cowboys might choose to go with a committee approach at running back for a second straight year, but if 2024 showed anything it's that they are better when they focus on one back. Williams and Sanders have somewhat different styles that can complement each other, but when the game is on the line in the fourth quarter, where do the Cowboys turn?

Nickel cornerback: The Cowboys didn't really replace Jourdan Lewis, who signed with Jacksonville. Some of this will come down to health. When will Trevon Diggs (left knee surgery) practice? How about third-rounder Shavon Revel Jr. (torn left ACL)? DaRon Bland played in the slot as a rookie but excelled as an outside corner in 2023. Could the Cowboys look for free agent help here?

Keep an eye on: Defense run by Matt Eberflus

He is the Cowboys' third coordinator in as many years, so there will be a learning curve of sorts. In the past, Eberflus' scheme has not been overly complicated, but he has a number of pass rushers available to him who can cause offenses trouble. The run defense has been a sore subject for the Cowboys the past few years. While Mazi Smith, the 2023 first-round pick, catches the most flak, the entire unit needs to be better. Can Eberflus get more out of that part of the defense with speed and effort?

53-man roster prediction

QUARTERBACKS (2): Dak Prescott, Joe Milton III

RUNNING BACKS (4): Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Jaydon Blue, Hunter Luepke

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert, Jonathan Mingo, KaVontae Turpin, Ryan Flournoy

TIGHT ENDS (3): Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, Brevyn Spann-Ford

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (11): Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker, Terence Steele, Asim Richards, T.J. Bass, Brock Hoffman, Robert Jones, Ajani Cornelius, Nathan Thomas

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (10): Micah Parsons, Osa Odighizuwa, Mazi Smith, Dante Fowler Jr., Donovan Ezeiruaku, Sam Williams, Solomon Thomas, Marshawn Kneeland, Jay Toia, Payton Turner.

LINEBACKERS (5): Kenneth Murray Jr., Jack Sanborn, Marist Liufau, Damone Clark, Shemar James

CORNERBACKS (5): DaRon Bland, Kaiir Elam, Caelen Carson, Shavon Revel Jr., Israel Mukuamu

SAFTIES (4): Donovan Wilson, Malik Hooker, Markquese Bell, Juanyeh Thomas

SPECIALISTS (3): K Brandon Aubrey, P Bryan Anger, LS Trent Sieg

Note: CB Trevon Diggs and LB DeMarvion Overshown are projected to start the season on the physically unable to perform list.