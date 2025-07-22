Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants' 2025 training camp runs from July 23 to Aug. 31 at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

It's an extended look at a team that has a new-look quarterbacks room and a reinforced defense. The hope is that these changes make a significant difference.

There is a lot of work to be done. The Giants are coming off a 3-14 campaign, and the pressure is on coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen to get the storied organization heading in the right direction.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp -- and a 53-man roster projection:

How does the QB room shake out?

The Giants suddenly have four notable quarterbacks, led by veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, then there's rookie Jaxson Dart and the returning Tommy DeVito. Wilson is the clear-cut starter entering the summer. His performance will be a real test of how much better he can make the offense, which returns 10 starters, with the only major change being at quarterback. Training camp will also provide a better idea of how close Dart is to being ready to play. That will likely help determine where Winston and DeVito fit in the mix, if anywhere.

Three players to watch:

QB Jaxson Dart. He's the future of the franchise. The Giants traded up into the back end of the first round in April because they think Dart has the ability to be a high-end starter in the NFL. The thinking entering camp is that he would benefit from a redshirt season. That could change if he plays well this summer and, specifically, in the preseason.

QB Russell Wilson. He looked good in the spring with a lot of 7-on-7 drills and minimal pressure. How will Wilson and the offense look in training camp with pressure in his face? This could be Wilson's last shot as a starter. He's on his fourth team in five years and running out of spots. He needs to play well this summer or there will be somebody breathing down his neck, even if he does start Week 1.

LB Abdul Carter. It will be a game of "Where's Carter?" The No. 3 pick in this year's draft is going to get on the field because of his finishing ability. He might be seen rushing off the edge ... or from the linebacker position ... or maybe occasionally as a defensive tackle. With the Penn State product, that's what the summer will be for: finding where Carter fits in this year's defense.

Key position battles

Cornerback No. 2. It's no given that Deonte Banks just automatically starts alongside offseason addition Paulson Adebo. Banks, the first-round pick in 2023 out of Maryland, will have to earn his job after a rough second season that saw him allow six touchdowns as the nearest defender and have lapses in effort. The Giants didn't seem particularly happy with his attitude and work habits. Banks will have to earn the starting job. Cor'Dale Flott, meanwhile, should get his opportunities. He was the better of the two last season.

Right guard. Greg Van Roten is the incumbent and favorite to start alongside right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to begin the season. But Evan Neal, a former top-10 pick and right tackle, has a chance to open eyes with a strong summer after finally making the switch to guard. The opportunity is there for him to win the starting job. Same goes for second-year guard Jake Kubas or Aaron Stinnie. Let the best right guard win.

Keep an eye on: Mike Kafka reclaiming playcalling

It has kind of flown under the radar, but it will be interesting to see what the Giants' offense looks like with Kafka seemingly destined to call plays again. This comes after Daboll served as the offensive playcaller last year when New York finished 31st in points per game and owner John Mara suggested after the season it might be best for the head coach to give that up.

Kafka, who had the responsibility the previous two seasons, called plays this spring. How much different will the offense look with him reinstalled as the playcaller? Will it last, or will Daboll call a last-minute audible and reclaim the reins? Something to keep an eye on throughout the summer.

53-man roster projection

QB (3): Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, Jaxson Dart

RB (4): Tyrone Tracy Jr., Cam Skattebo, Devin Singletary, Dante Miller

WR (6): Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Lil' Jordan Humphries, Ihmir Smith-Marsette

TE (3): Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz

OL (10): Andrew Thomas, Jermaine Eluemunor, James Hudson III, Marcus Mbow, Jon Runyan, Greg Van Roten, Evan Neal, Jake Kubas, Aaron Stinnie, John Michael Schmitz Jr.

DL (6): Dexter Lawrence II, Darius Alexander, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Roy Robertson-Harris, Jeremiah Ledbetter, Elijah Chatman

OLB (4): Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Chauncey Golston

ILB (5): Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden, Darius Muasau, Chris Board, Ty Summers

CB (6): Paulson Adebo, Deonte Banks, Dru Phillips, Cor'Dale Flott, Art Green, Tre Hawkins III

S (3): Jevon Holland, Tyler Nubin, Dane Belton

Special teams (3): K Graham Gano, P Jamie Gillan, LS Casey Kreiter