FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots' 2025 training camp begins Wednesday at Gillette Stadium.

Optimism is rising for a franchise that has posted back-to-back seasons with four wins. Head coach Mike Vrabel dedicated the spring to implementing a culture built on a foundation of "effort and finish" -- and players seemed to respond favorably. Will that continue into camp?

Three of the Patriots' first four games are at home -- Week 1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Week 3 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers and Week 4 vs. Carolina Panthers -- giving them a chance to build momentum in the early stages of Vrabel's tenure.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp -- and a 53-man roster projection:

Can the offensive line provide Drake Maye infrastructure to grow in his second season?

If the question sounds familiar, it should. The Patriots finished 31st in pass block win rate last season and were 32nd in 2023. Hence the investment in rookie projected starting left tackle Will Campbell and signing veteran right tackle Morgan Moses (three years, $24 million) and veteran center Garrett Bradbury (two years, $9.5 million) in free agency.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, one of the league's most feared pass rushers, awaits in Week 1, and it will be an early introduction to life in the NFL for Campbell, the Patriots' first-round pick (No. 4).

There were some shaky moments in the spring, but with pads on in training camp, there will be more opportunity to gauge just how protected Maye will be.

Three players to watch:

QB Drake Maye: His work with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, whose QB-based acumen makes him one of Vrabel's key coaching hires, will play a large role in whether the Patriots can ultimately return to championship contender status. By the end of the spring, Maye said he was "starting to find a stride" in McDaniels' system, which had included some early turbulence with a four-interception practice. Vrabel cited Maye as one of the top reasons the Patriots' head coaching job was so appealing.

CB Christian Gonzalez: A second-team All-Pro selection in his second NFL season, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Gonzalez looks like he is primed to elevate to a higher level in 2025. He recorded multiple interceptions of Maye, with his effortless movements and sure hands making him easily stand out as the team's best player this spring. Similar to when the Patriots had Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner at cornerback in their 2014 Super Bowl championship season, the Patriots have the potential of duplicating it with Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III.

WR Stefon Diggs: When the 31-year-old was present in spring practices -- which wasn't often -- he was the first in line during receiver drills. That reflects his status as the team's No. 1 receiving option. Based on the way Diggs moved through drills with sharp cuts and the ability to accelerate quickly, he still looks like a top threat and that makes him a critical piece in Maye's development. In the spring, Diggs was still recovering from a torn right ACL sustained last October, but he reported for training camp Saturday and notably was not placed on the physically unable to perform list. That suggests he'll be on the field for the first day of practice.

Key position battles

Center/left guard: On one of the final plays of mandatory minicamp in the spring, defensive lineman Keion White aligned over center Bradbury and beat him on a rush. That forced Maye into an interception by Gonzalez. The Vikings moved on from Bradbury this year in hopes of a sturdier presence, but the Patriots viewed him as an upgrade to their other options. Rookie Jared Wilson, the third-round pick from Georgia, projects as a top backup center and also a potential option at the wide-open left guard spot, where 2022 first-round pick Cole Strange ended spring as the No. 1 option.

Wide receiver: The projected locks are Diggs, 2025 third-round pick Kyle Williams, slot DeMario "Pop" Douglas and veteran free agent signing Mack Hollins (two years, $8.4 million). That would leave two to three spots for a group that includes third-year veteran Kayshon Boutte; nine-year pro Kendrick Bourne; 2024 draft picks Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker; and undrafted rookie free agent Efton Chism III, who was a surprise spring standout.

Weakside linebacker: Vrabel said the front seven has "to be a strength for us; we certainly invested [there]" and most of the spots are solidified other than who starts alongside middle linebacker/big-bucks free agent signing Robert Spillane (three years, $33 million). Seven-year veteran Jahlani Tavai (rehabbing from a calf injury sustained June 2 and opening camp on the PUP list), fourth-year pro Christian Elliss, and former Tennessee Titan Jack Gibbens are the top candidates.

Keep an eye on: Milton Williams-Christian Barmore combo at DT

The Patriots outbid the Panthers and Cardinals, among others, to land Williams as one of the NFL's top free agent signings (four years, $104 million) after his breakout performance with the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. In spring practices, Williams was one of the top performers, responding to Vrabel calling him out early from a motivational standpoint.

Meanwhile, Barmore was a full participant in the spring after being limited to four games last season due to a recurrence of blood clots. The potential is there for a top NFL defensive tackle duo in a new defensive scheme with a goal to consistently play on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage.

53-man roster projection

QB (2): Drake Maye, Joshua Dobbs

RB (4): Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Antonio Gibson, Lan Larison

TE (2): Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper

WR (7): Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, DeMario "Pop" Douglas, Kyle Williams, Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, Efton Chism III

OL (10): Will Campbell, Cole Strange, Garrett Bradbury, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses, Jared Wilson, Tyrese Robinson, Caedan Wallace, Demontrey Jacobs, Marcus Bryant

DL (7): Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Keion White, Khyiris Tonga, Joshua Farmer, Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Jahvaree Ritzie

LB (7): Harold Landry III, Robert Spillane, Jahlani Tavai, K'Lavon Chaisson, Christian Elliss, Bradyn Swinson, Elijah Ponder

CB (5): Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, Marcus Jones, Alex Austin, Isaiah Bolden

S (5): Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Craig Woodson, Jaylinn Hawkins, Dell Pettus

Specialists (4): Julian Ashby (long-snapper), Bryce Baringer (punter), Andy Borregales (kicker), Brenden Schooler (coverage)