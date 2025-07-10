Open Extended Reactions

With 2025 NFL training camps on the horizon, the league's true insiders made their voices heard.

ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from quarterback to cornerback and all positions in between. This was the sixth edition of these rankings, and as usual, several players moved up or fell off last year's lists.

A reminder of the rankings process: Voters gave us their 10 best players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, more than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed helped us break any ties.

Each section includes quotes and nuggets from the voters on every ranked player -- even the honorable mentions. The objective was to identify the best players for 2025. This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award. Who are the best players today?

We will roll out a position per day over 11 days. The schedule: running backs (7/7), defensive tackles (7/8), edge rushers (7/9), safeties (7/10), tight ends (7/11), interior offensive linemen (7/12), offensive tackles (7/13), quarterbacks (7/14), off-ball linebackers (7/15), wide receivers (7/16), cornerbacks (7/17).

Top 10 running backs

If 2024 was the year of the running back, then the Giants' Saquon Barkley and Ravens' Derrick Henry were the men of the year. At a position where the trend line of respect is going upward, who followed Barkley and Henry in our rankings?

Top 10 defensive tackles

The top tier of this season's defensive tackle rankings were clear-cut: three players, then a sizable drop-off. Within that top tier, there was a two-man battle for the crown, and both players were worthy of the top spot. What key characteristics did our panel of scouts and execs herald about Dexter Lawrence II, Chris Jones and Jalen Carter -- and others?

See our top 10 »

Top 10 edge rushers

Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby got their new contracts in the spring. So did Danielle Hunter on a one-year deal. All three broke the $35 million threshold for annual salary. T.J. Watt, Micah Parsons and Trey Hendrickson entered the summer with prospective new deals on the radar. Aidan Hutchinson, two years from free agency, is destined for big dollars eventually, too. Where did those superstar names land within the 2025 top 10?

Top 10 safeties

The Ravens' Kyle Hamilton garnered the most first-place votes in a top-two that was clear-cut. The voting among picks three through eight was incredibly close, but not many questions existed in this top 10. And the league's best safety tandem is no longer up for debate -- that duo resides in Michigan.