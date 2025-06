Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk break down whether the Bengals will work out a new contract with Trey Hendrickson. (1:37)

NFL training camps around the league will open in mid-July, thus ending the 2025 NFL offseason. The NFL has released the locations and reporting dates for rookies and veterans on every team.

All eyes will be on two-way rookie Travis Hunter in Jacksonville, Aaron Rodgers in black and gold in Pittsburgh and the quarterback battle in Cleveland. When will those camps -- and the 29 others -- open? Plus, which teams are this season's facilities? All of that is below.

Site: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Reporting date: July 22 (rookies and veterans)

Site: IBM Performance Field, Flowery Branch, Georgia

Reporting date: July 23 (rookies and veterans)

Site: Under Armour Performance Center, Owings Mills, Maryland

Reporting dates: July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: St. John Fisher University, Rochester, New York

Reporting dates: July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Reporting dates: July 21 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: Halas Hall, Lake Forest, Illinois

Reporting dates: July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: Kettering Health Practice Fields, Cincinnati, Ohio

Reporting dates: July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Berea, Ohio

Reporting dates: July 18 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: River Ridge Playing Fields, Oxnard, California

Reporting date: July 21 (rookies and veterans)

Site: Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit, Englewood, Colorado

Reporting dates: July 16 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Site: Detroit Lions Training Facility, Allen Park, Michigan

Reporting dates: July 16 (rookies), July 19 (veterans)