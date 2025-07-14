Mike Tannenbaum and Kevin Clark discuss whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a threat in the NFC. (1:40)

With 2025 NFL training camps on the horizon, the league's true insiders made their voices heard. ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from quarterback to cornerback and all positions in between. This was the sixth edition of these rankings, and as usual, several players moved up or fell off last year's lists.

A reminder of the rankings process: Voters gave us their best 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, more than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed helped us break any ties.

Each section includes quotes and nuggets from the voters on every ranked player -- even the honorable mentions. The objective was to identify the best players for 2025. This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award. Who are the best players today?

We will roll out a position per day over 11 days. The schedule: running backs (July 7), defensive tackles (July 8), edge rushers (July 9), safeties (July 10), tight ends (July 11), interior offensive linemen (July 12), offensive tackles (July 13), quarterbacks (July 14), off-ball linebackers (July 15), wide receivers (July 16), cornerbacks (July 17).

Several themes emerged from this year's quarterback polling, none more important than this: Tier 1 is historically good.

The top four quarterbacks left the rest of the field in the dust during this year's top 10 voting. All four are squarely in their primes, between 28 and 29 years old. They have five MVPs among them. And although three of these quarterbacks are still chasing Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl achievements, they appear to be closing the gap by the year.

This is a golden era for young quarterbacks that should be appreciated.

What else should you know about this class?

The group is more exclusive this time around. In most years, at least 16 quarterbacks attract significant votes. No longer. Just 12 players had traction this time around -- the top 10 plus two honorable mentions. That means that four quarterbacks on contracts of $50 million or more are not under serious consideration for the top 10.

Four of those 12 are from the 2020 draft class, which is turning out to be one of the very best of the 2000s.

Since our rankings began in 2020, this is the first year without Aaron Rodgers in the top 10.

Youth prevails. Matthew Stafford is the only top-10 passer above the age of 30.

The list features three new entrants -- including one possible surprise ... though not to people in the league.

The league is not concerned with the possibility of a Jayden Daniels dip in production. At all.

Here's how league personnel really feel about your favorite passers:

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 4

Age: 29 | Last year's ranking: 1

Mahomes' grip on the top spot is loosening slightly. After dominating the voting with back-to-back No. 1 rankings in convincing fashion, Mahomes garnered around 60% of the first-place votes this year, which is still impressive but well short of last year, when he received all but one first-place vote.

He has finished eighth in QBR the past two years; from 2018 through 2022, he finished first or second four times. Rarely does Mahomes look as frazzled as he did vs. Philadelphia in Super Bowl LIV.

But context is key with these discussions, and Mahomes' modest-by-his-standards performance in 2024 (3,928 yards, 26 touchdowns, 11 interceptions) requires a lot of it.

"OL in decline, particularly at tackle, WR group completely cleaned out by injury, [Travis] Kelce not near the same player," a veteran NFL coordinator said about Mahomes' supporting cast. "I thought he had more command of time/score/situation and better fundamentals from within the pocket than ever. He's a one-man army. And no NFL coach wants to deal with him. Complete dawg. No one like him. Maybe [Joe] Burrow, but Burrow isn't as dangerous as a player."

Mahomes still leads the NFL in virtually every passing category -- from passing yards to touchdowns and yards per attempt -- since becoming the starter in 2018. No quarterback was more efficient on third down than Mahomes last season. He led the NFL in third-down QBR (90.4) with a league-high 53.1% of his passing attempts resulting in first downs.

An AFC scout noted that Mahomes "probably doesn't have that same fear factor" from opponents that he had a few years ago but also expects him to bounce back in 2025, with a healthier receiving corps and a rebuilt offensive line.

Mahomes is squarely in his prime, but he must contend with three elite quarterbacks also in their late-20s arc who are gaining on him.

"Other guys played great," an NFC executive said, explaining why he voted Mahomes fourth. "He took a little step back based off the last few seasons. I don't expect it to last."

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 4

Age: 29 | Last year's ranking: 3

Allen's standing in our top 10 series has been a journey -- and a point of contention in Buffalo. Since the series started in 2020 until 2023, Allen's place in the quarterback pantheon was universally celebrated among voters inside the league and highlighted in this piece annually. He became, unquestionably, a top-shelf quarterback in the league.

By the end of the 2023 season, turnovers had started to mount. Allen had thrown 47 interceptions and had fumbled 18 times (seven lost) over a three-year span. That led an NFC executive to criticize Allen as "overrated," to which Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane took exception.

"There's idiots everywhere."



Full comments from #Bills GM Brandon Beane on an anonymous NFL Executive that called QB Josh Allen "overrated." #BillsMafia #BillsCamp pic.twitter.com/QR8Iv9hjMG — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) July 24, 2024

Allen's performance in 2024, however, erased any doubt, with his play applying pressure on Mahomes for the top spot. With nearly 4,300 total yards, 40 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 2024, Allen showed what his very best garners: an MVP award and 13 regular-season wins despite the lack of a true No. 1 receiver in his prime.

"He's done everything," an NFC personnel executive said. "He's answered every test. He makes less mistakes and takes care of the ball. Only thing left to do is win it all."

Allen epitomizes the modern quarterback, with mobility that can thwart just about any defense, which makes him dangerous in the pocket but even more so out of it.

Pressure did not affect Allen last season, when he led the NFL in QBR (85.3) and yards per dropback (6.5) under pressure, and his 13 passing touchdowns under duress tied the NFL lead. Allen also had the lowest sack rate in the entire NFL on all dropbacks (2.6%) despite his willingness to stay in the pocket to let plays develop or to buy time and scramble.

Conversely, Allen's 18.1% off-target rate was the worst clip among the 18 quarterbacks who received at least one vote in this year's top 10.

"He's still got that risk-taking to his game and the occasional head-scratching play, but he's taking more calculated risks than wild risks, which is helping his overall play," an NFL personnel evaluator said.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 5

Age: 28 | Last year's ranking: 2

Prolific is the best way to describe Burrow's 2024 campaign, leading the NFL with 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns on his way to a second Comeback Player of the Year award.

Burrow makes a compelling case as the game's most accurate quarterback. His 70.6% completion rate against the backdrop of a league-high 652 attempts in 2024 is impressive. His 11.0% off-target rate is also the lowest among starting quarterbacks.

"If we're talking about playing the quarterback position, nobody is playing it better than him," a veteran AFC scout said. "Footwork, ball placement, the mental game at the line of scrimmage, feel for the pocket, eye level, finding creases to step up and throw -- he's the best right now. And he's more mobile than he gets credit for."

Last season, Burrow became the first player in NFL history with 250 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in eight straight games. And similar to Mahomes, he had much to overcome last year.

"I get the guy has two elite wideouts, but their run game was average and the offensive line was not very good either," an AFC executive said. "On top of all that, their defense was porous and he kept them in every single game for the most part. I thought it may have been his best year, but it didn't get the same pub because of the other high-profile teams."

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 6

Age: 28 | Last year's ranking: 4

Jackson is the most breathtaking player in the game. He might be the most feared, too, depending on whom you ask. And he was close to winning a third MVP last season, in fact beating out the actual MVP Allen for first-team All-Pro status in an unusual split of those honors. Winning a third award would put Jackson on a short list so accomplished that first names aren't necessary: Manning, Rodgers, Brady, Favre, Brown, Unitas.

What Jackson did last year still puts him in his own class -- he became the first player in NFL history with 40 passing touchdowns and four or fewer interceptions in a season.

"A 10-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio [10.3], winning percentage is insane [74.4%] and he's a leading rusher on any team he's on," a veteran NFL coach said. "He's one of a kind."

Jackson also led the NFL in Total QBR (77.3) and yards per dropback (8.3) and set new career highs in passing touchdowns (41), passing yards (4,172), yards per attempt (8.8) and touchdown-to-interception ratio. His Total EPA was 160.6, more than 16 points higher than any other quarterback.

"Best space runner in the NFL, and he's such a good passer now," an NFL defensive coordinator said. "He probably doesn't get enough credit for how he's improved there."

Years ago, some evaluators knocked Jackson's skills as a pocket passer. But he has busted through that narrative since the Ravens committed to a stronger passing game by hiring offensive coordinator Todd Monken and adding playmakers via free agency and the draft. Jackson has ranked in the top five in QBR in each of the past two seasons and has combined for 7,850 passing yards during that span.

"I think he had to grow up as a passer," a veteran NFL personnel man said. "He was always more athletic than everyone else, so why not run? But he had to stay in the pocket a little bit more to prolong his career, and he's doing that increasingly well."

Highest ranking: 5 | Lowest ranking: 10

Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: not eligible (rookie)

Daniels' phenomenal rookie season demanded an appearance somewhere in the top 10. That he pushed his way into the top five, narrowly outdistancing Stafford in the voting, shows voters have no problem validating his hype.

Last season, Daniels posted the fourth-highest QBR in the NFL (70.6), the best mark for a rookie since Dak Prescott in 2016. But he was even better on third and fourth downs, recording a league-leading 95.3 QBR on those downs.

"Single-handedly took one of the worst franchises to the NFC title game as a rookie with a bad defense, one legitimate wide receiver, a dinosaur at tight end [12th-year pro Zach Ertz] and average-at-best OL," said an NFL coordinator who prepared for Daniels last season. "The kid can read coverages, throw with accuracy and touch to all levels of the field, just as dangerous as Lamar and Josh Allen with his legs and has a clutch factor to him because his team already believes that if he has the ball with a chance to win, he's going to find a way. If he repeats anything close to his rookie year, he's no lower than No. 3 on this list next year."

Daniels was a true dual threat in his rookie year, ranking second in the NFL in yards per rush (6.0) and first in scramble yards (570).

Sometimes the Year 1 hype can be tough to replicate. C.J. Stroud landed at No. 7 last season and struggled at times in Year 2, though he has shown enough to convince Houston he's clearly the long-term answer. Some around the league are at least asking the question of whether Daniels' play will taper off a bit as defenses adjust to both him and Washington's offense. But the consensus is Daniels has too much going for him.

"Won 12 games with a mediocre-at-best defense and just a decent offensive roster around him," an NFC coordinator said. "System he plays in requires him to play off-schedule and make plays with his feet on a regular basis for success. And he is still solid in the pocket."

Highest ranking: 4 | Lowest ranking: unranked

Age: 37 | Last year's ranking: 5

There's a reason Stafford garnered significant trade interest when the Rams entertained moving him this offseason -- only a few quarterbacks command the position like he does. Players come and go in Los Angeles, but Stafford makes it all work, a truly scheme-transcendent quarterback.

Why does he remain so high in the rankings each year?

"Cause he's tough as s---," an NFL coordinator said. "Elite poise and toughness in the pocket. The ability to throw with timing and location while he's about to get hit in the chin is among the best."

Stafford seems to manage injuries every year but plays through them ... while winning games. The Rams last year became the first team in NFL history to make consecutive playoff appearances after having been three games under .500 earlier in those seasons (1-4 in 2024 and 3-6 in 2023).

Stafford is great in two areas:

After a break: He produced 39 touchdowns to nine interceptions over the balance of the 2023 and 2024 seasons in games that followed the bye week (including playoffs)

And on play-action, producing the third-highest QBR in the NFL off it in 2024 (81.5). His 10 touchdowns to zero interceptions off play-action mark the best performance since Aaron Rodgers in 2021.

Conversely, 17.6% of his throws were considered "off target," the second-worst such clip among the quarterbacks who received at least one vote.

"A big factor for quarterbacks is what they can do on third-and-10 -- Matt scares you more than almost anybody in that situation," the coordinator said. "And he can make plays off-schedule."

Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: unranked

Age: 27 | Last year's ranking: 6

Herbert's immense talent keeps him in the top seven but hasn't vaulted him into the first tier of quarterbacks, despite elite production.

His 21,093 career passing yards are the most in NFL history through five seasons. Last season, he was asked to sacrifice yardage as part of offensive coordinator Greg Roman's run-heavy attack, with his attempts per game dipping from 35.0 to 29.6 year over year. Sticking to the ball-control plan, Herbert's three interceptions on 504 attempts marked the lowest interception rate (0.6%) by any qualified quarterback since Tom Brady in 2016.

Many evaluators agree: If starting the league from scratch and drafting quarterbacks, Herbert is still getting picked very high.

"He's always been a top-5 to -8 QB -- accurate to all levels, athletic, sound decision-maker," an AFC executive said. "It's almost like he's underrated now, in my opinion. He's taken for granted."

And it's not as though he can't thrive late in games. His 15 game-winning drives are the most from any quarterback drafted in 2020 or later. Still, some evaluators believe something appears to be holding him back, and his 0-2 playoff record doesn't help.

"The players above him [in the top 10] consistently create more off-schedule plays, are more dangerous in the two-minute [drill] and have won in the playoffs," a veteran NFC personnel evaluator said. "The offense he currently plays in is by far the least QB-friendly in terms of the passing game, which doesn't help him. Justin can get there. He has the ability, so it should come in time."

Highest ranking: 5 | Lowest ranking: unranked

Age: 30 | Last year's ranking: 9

Three years ago (heck, even two), placing Goff in the top 10 was a bold move. Now, it's rare to find a ballot without his name on it. Goff appeared on 82% of the top-10 submissions.

"He's developed into one of the game's best pure passers," a veteran NFC defensive coach said. "He doesn't turn the ball over like he used to. He's a reliable quarterback with a real arm. He's not just a dropback passer who makes s--- happen. He's become more than that."

Goff ranked second in the NFL in yards per attempt last season (8.6) and threw for the second-most yards in the league (4,629). He was especially good on play-action, completing 75.4% of his play-action passes for 1,978 yards and 15 touchdowns, leading the NFL in both categories.

Coming from an Air Raid offense at Cal, Goff entered the league as a rhythm-and-timing thrower. He struggled when pass rushers disrupted that timing. He has countered that weakness and elevated his game.

"He's improved in his ability to reset his feet and deliver the ball accurately, and it's changed his career," a veteran AFC scout said. "The coaching staff in Detroit gave him a greater sense of calm in the pocket, and he's capitalized on it."

Goff's success has come with two of the game's best playcallers, Sean McVay and now-Bears head coach Ben Johnson. Now, he must prove he can do it without them, and his career adaptability suggests he'll be up to the challenge.

Highest ranking: 6 | Lowest ranking: unranked

Age: 26 | Last year's ranking: honorable mention

Hurts' status is cemented. He's a Super Bowl winner who plays big in big moments. He's the most potent short-yardage quarterback rusher in NFL history. His streak of four consecutive seasons with 10 or more rushing touchdowns is the league's longest ever for a passer.

He's also one of the game's most accurate passers, ranking first in completion percentage over expected (+6.6). And he throws a beautiful deep ball. That touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in Super Bowl LIX was a Superdome-sized work of art.

"He had a better year running the ball, and the way he played down the stretch when healthy was impressive," said an AFC executive who voted Hurts in the top five. "Better throwing the ball in general this year and cut out the turnovers."

When asked to be a high-volume thrower in 2023 (538 attempts), Hurts struggled taking care of the ball, resulting in 15 interceptions. To his credit, he cut that number down to five in 2024, though on far fewer attempts (361).

The question isn't whether Hurts belongs in the top 10 -- he undoubtedly does. It's whether he has the ability from the pocket to vault into the top five eventually, as his Super Bowl pedigree would suggest he could.

More than a few voters see shades of a Russell Wilson career arc -- Hurts has many traits that contribute to winning at a high level but needs a steady running game around him and wouldn't necessarily thrive in a pass-heavy system.

Highest ranking: 5 | Lowest ranking: unranked

Age: 30 | Last year's ranking: unranked

Baker Mayfield walked so Sam Darnold could run. The former No. 1 pick is emblematic of the NFL's capacity for career resurgences at the game's most important position, setting the blueprint for near busts to one day reach $100 million.

When Mayfield signed a modest one-year deal with Tampa in 2023 and led the Bucs to the playoffs, it was a nice storyline about a former No. 1 pick regaining his footing. When he did it twice and his performance improved, that's proof of concept.

Only Allen and Jackson have more touchdowns over the past two seasons than Mayfield's 73.

"Fearless as a thrower and a runner," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "He's got on-field leadership where teammates want to support him. Much better arm than given credit for. Good mover in the pocket and can rush for yards. Attacks the third level of the defense. When he's got time [in the pocket], he's as good as almost anybody right now."

Last season, Mayfield joined Brady as the only quarterbacks in Buccaneers history with 40 passing touchdowns in a season. Mayfield dominated against the blitz, leading all quarterbacks in completion percentage (72.3%) and passing touchdowns (18) against five or more pass rushers.

"He honestly reminds me of Favre a little bit as far as style of play," the personnel man said. "He's got a moxie to him, like, 'F--- you, I'm on the attack.' And defensive guys feel that presence."

Honorable mention

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans: The voting for spots eight through 11 was close. Stroud appeared on nearly half the ballots but struggled to capture the same momentum that landed him in the No. 7 spot after his rookie year. While his production was down from the previous year in most categories, Stroud had to overcome issues with Houston's offense in 2024. Most doubters expect him back in the top 10 next year.

"That can affect your confidence when the protection and the playcalling around you isn't great," an NFL quarterbacks coach said. "It can all tie together. But the framework of what made him great his rookie year is still there ... Such a natural thrower of the football with elite ball placement."

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers: Love appeared ready for top-10 status by the end of 2023. "He was f---ing outstanding," an NFL personnel evaluator said about that stretch. "Play-action on time, big arm, confidence." That shifted slightly in 2024, due in part to a Week 1 knee injury that cost him two games. "It looked like it took him time to work through managing that injury," the personnel evaluator said. "Another full offseason with [head coach Matt] LaFleur and more receiving options and he'll be fine."

Also receiving votes: Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals), Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers), Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), Aaron Rodgers (Pittsburgh Steelers), Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins), Bo Nix (Denver Broncos)