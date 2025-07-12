Open Extended Reactions

With 2025 NFL training camps on the horizon, the league's true insiders made their voices heard.

ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from quarterback to cornerback and all positions in between. This was the sixth edition of these rankings, and as usual, several players moved up or fell off last year's lists.

A reminder of the rankings process: Voters gave us their 10 best players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, more than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed helped us break any ties.

Each section includes quotes and nuggets from the voters on every ranked player -- even the honorable mentions. The objective was to identify the best players for 2025. This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award. Who are the best players today?

We will roll out a position per day over 11 days. The schedule: running backs (7/7), defensive tackles (7/8), edge rushers (7/9), safeties (7/10), tight ends (7/11), interior offensive linemen (7/12), offensive tackles (7/13), quarterbacks (7/14), off-ball linebackers (7/15), wide receivers (7/16), cornerbacks (7/17).

Young stars are injecting new life into the offensive line rankings.

The retirements of Zack Martin and Frank Ragnow opened two prime spots in this year's top 10. A position that had gotten stagnant as far as top-end talent now features five players between the ages of 24 and 26 years old in the top seven.

There's a new No. 1... and No. 2... and No. 5. Three players are making their top-10 debut.

The Kansas City Chiefs have the strongest presence on this list, which only accentuates the disappointing Super Bowl performance (playing a guard at left tackle explains some of the issue). And, once again, the Philadelphia Eagles have their imprint all over the voting.

We take you inside the action from the trenches, courtesy of the people inside the game that coach from the sidelines and scout the action.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 10

Age: 26 | Last year's ranking: 7

Last year, Humphrey made the case as the best overall center since Jason Kelce. Now, he's the top interior linemen thanks to consistency in the voting. He's the only one to appear on every ballot and was a top-three recipient on the majority of them.

Humphrey's 96.2 pass block win rate last season ranks sixth among all interior offensive linemen. He's the lead communicator for a championship-level offense. And his intangibles are well-known around the league.

"He's great in pass protection, great feet and instincts," an NFL coordinator said. "Not a mauler in the running game but can get it done enough. Deals with chaos well and can navigate a lot of moving parts for that offense."

While Humphrey's 73.2 run block win rate is solid if unspectacular, he did curb the snapping issue that plagued him in 2023. His play in the Super Bowl suffered in part because Joe Thuney sliding to left tackle forced him to help more in protection.

"If you can isolate him one-on-one, you can kick his ass a little bit," the coordinator said. But that's not true most of the time. Humphrey did not allow a quick pressure (under 2.5 seconds) across 653 pass-blocking snaps during the regular season.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: Honorable mention

Replacing Martin in Dallas is a tough task, but Smith has the ability to do just that.

The buzz surrounding Smith popped in the voting. He wasn't on every top 10 ballot, but most of the votes he did get were for first or second place.

"Most physically gifted guard in the league who could legitimately be a top starter at LT if they wanted to play him there," an NFL general manager said. "Strong, athletic, nasty, and cut his holding penalties in half last year."

One knock is overaggressive (which gets him out of control at times), but his penalties dropped from 10 to two year-over-year, according to Pro Football Reference. Either way, teams can live with Smith's aggressiveness because "if he gets his hands on you, it's over," an NFL coordinator said. Most personnel-based voters rely heavily on traits and what a player can be. Smith fits that bill.

Smith held up well in pass protection, with three sacks allowed on 614 snaps on passing downs.

"Best guard in football," an NFL defensive line coach said. "Perennial Pro Bowl guy. Quick explosive, violent, strong hands, above-average pass pro, can reach second level."

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 29 | Last year's ranking: 2

Nelson competed with Martin for the top spot over multiple years, and now that Martin is retired, Nelson takes his place as the highest-ranked guard or center with at least seven NFL seasons in the NFL.

Nelson is building what could become a Hall of Fame case, making the Pro Bowl every year since 2018. The Colts thought Nelson bounced back with a resurgent 2023 after a down 2022 (for his standards), and he remained solid in 2024 with a 94.4 pass block win rate and 77.1 run block win rate, the latter tying for first among the top 10 interior linemen.

The Colts are consistently a quality running team despite the lack of quarterback stability, and Nelson is a big part of that.

"Honestly, nobody else has really taken the top spot from him," an NFC executive said. "I don't think there's a dominant interior OL right now. He's the closest thing."

And his durability should be commended. Nelson has played at least 16 games in every season but 2021, when he played 13 games.

"He's more vulnerable with edge pressure than he used to at this stage of his career," a veteran NFL defensive coach said. "But he's still really strong and stout at the point of attack."

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 26 | Last year's ranking: 9

That Kansas City franchise tagged Smith at $23.4 million says a lot about the quality of the player. The Chiefs are often salary cap-strapped and aren't afraid to let marquee free agents walk... but Smith is too unique to escape the Chiefs' facility.

"Power, brute strength, physicality -- he's a people-mover and a people-stopper," an AFC executive said.

Smith was a first-round talent in 2021 but fell to the seventh round as some teams were not comfortable with his medical profile, due to a heart condition detected while at Tennessee. He has overcome that to become a premier player.

Smith's 75.1 run block win rate ranks third among this group, and he received several first-place votes because of it. As one NFL coordinator said, "He's got elite hands, and he is great at finishing his blocks."

To be sure, Smith had a rough Super Bowl loss against Philadelphia. But the entire Chiefs line struggled that night, and that game will hardly define him.

Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 26 | Last year's ranking: 7

Dickerson wasted little time establishing himself along Philadelphia's vaunted line, earning a Pro Bowl nod in each of the past three seasons.

"Explosive power -- holy smokes," a veteran NFL offensive line coach said. "Strength, durability. He's built to last. The organized mass he can help create is top-notch."

Evaluators saw premier status for him entering 2024, which largely proved true since Dickerson helped lead Philadelphia to a championship.

Your League, Your Rules Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

But one oddity accompanied his profile -- ESPN stats attributed 11 sacks to Dickerson, the most of any player in our top 10. An Eagles source was surprised to hear that number, adding Dickerson was at no point a liability in the pass game. Further research shows Dickerson struggled early with six sacks allowed in the first seven weeks but picked it up late, averaging an impressive 97 pass block win rate from Week 8 through the Super Bowl.

Dickerson was dealing with a knee issue during the championship run. He played through it.

"He was banged up some, and it looked like he played a bit heavier [in 2024]," an NFL coordinator said. "He played well, but I actually think he'll be even better next year."

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 32 | Last year's ranking: 4

One of most impressive football feats of the 2024 NFL season was Thuney, at 6-foot-5 and 304 pounds, successfully transitioning from guard to left tackle late in the season. The Chiefs were in a bind, and the offensive line needed help, and Thuney stabilized it. Chiefs coach Andy Reid lauded the move, saying Thuney never complained -- and he held his own incredibly well.

Thuney is always among the best statistically -- his 96.4 pass block win rate is tied for first among guards with Denver's Ben Powers -- but his versatility was on full display last year.

"Complete package: Speed, athletic ability, hand placement, toughness, instincts," an AFC executive said. "I think power is a slight deficiency. Versatility isn't."

Coaches say he has got elite grip strength -- once he is attached to a defensive lineman, he is hard to shake.

"All technique, instincts and smarts with Joe," a separate AFC executive said. "Physical skills are on the decline."

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 28 | Last year's ranking: 2

Even after dropping five spots, Chirs Lindstrom is still expected to have a great year in Atlanta, especially with Michael Penix Jr. under center. Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Lindstrom falling five spots is a bit curious, because most evaluators say his play hasn't dipped dramatically. He's an elite zone run blocker who isn't as skilled as a pass blocker but has shown signs of slight improvement. His 92.4 pass block win rate is respectable.

"I think he'll be even better with Michael Penix Jr., because the boot game will pick up with his athleticism and that will help [Lindstrom] in the passing game," an NFL coordinator said. "He's never going to be great in pass pro but he's all-world in the run."

Lindstrom has made three consecutive Pro Bowls and helped guide Atlanta to a No. 10 ranking in rushing offense.

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 26 | Last year's ranking: Honorable mention

Meinerz entered a new stratosphere in Year 4, earning All-Pro first-team honors along with a four-year, $72-million extension. He was one of five interior offensive linemen to appear on at least 75% of the ballots.

"He's gone from D-III to a top-two-to-three OG," an NFL personnel director said. "He has learned that he doesn't have to destroy people every play. He's athletic and strong enough that if he plays controlled, the losses will be few and far between."

The numbers bear that out: His 96.6 pass block win rate led all offensive linemen with at least 800 snaps played.

Meinerz is emblematic of the Broncos' culture. In 2021, corner Pat Surtain II and Meinerz were two of the first three draft picks of the GM George Paton era in Denver. Both players have been signed to massive extensions already.

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 29 | Last year's ranking: 10

Not many players embody "positional flexibility" more than Jenkins, who can handle all five positions on the line.

He was drafted as a guard, only to fill in at left tackle when David Bakhtiari got injured, then swung over to right tackle for a stint and played mostly left guard last year -- but Jenkins is slated to man the center position in 2025.

Last season, Jenkins logged 942 snaps at left guard, 68 at center, one at right guard and three at right tackle. His pass block win rate was higher at center (96.6) than at guard (92.4). ESPN attributed two sacks to Jenkins all season, and he added 316 run-block wins.

"The guy is so underrated," an NFL coordinator said. "Can play anywhere, tough, physical, smart."

Jenkins is a candidate to hold in or hold out of training camp due to a contract issue. His four-year, $68-million deal has two years left with guaranteed money, and with a looming switch to center full-time, he would like more security in the form of guarantees.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

The Ravens, known as one of the better draft-and-develop teams, have selected two offensive linemen in the first round since 2010: Ronnie Stanley (2016) and Linderbaum (2022).

Stanley is a long-time top-10 recipient among tackles, and now Linderbaum joins the party.

Linderbaum -- who won a tiebreaker with Carolina guard Robert Hunt -- runs the show up the middle for the Ravens' top-ranked offense.

"Can do anything you want in the run game," a veteran NFL defensive coach said. "Maybe the best center in the NFL in terms of that. A bit limited in pass pro, but you felt him in the run game -- strong and physical."

It's hard to argue with Linderbaum's 96.5 pass block win rate, though some evaluators say his shorter arms (31⅛ inches) show up in one-on-one settings.

"Initial quickness, angles, every intangible, takes mental pressure off [Lamar Jackson]," a senior NFL scout said.

Honorable mentions

Robert Hunt, Carolina Panthers: "Absolute mauler. Better than you think. Downhill, gap scheme, two-back style of run game. As a pass protector, above-average big man, good hands. Can get over-extended because of aggressiveness." -- veteran NFL personnel man

Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints: "He's been one of the most consistent centers in the league. He was just hurt last year. But he's really physical and sets the tone for that team." -- veteran AFC scout

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns: "Definitely slight decline as he ages, but still a really good player who grades out well. Still a very consistent player compared to the rest of the field, which is something I really value at an error prevention position." -- AFC executive

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles: "A poor man's Kelce. Aggressive, undersized player, good at point of attack, good on the move, above average in pass pro." -- NFL coordinator

Peter Skoronski, Tennessee Titans: "Thought he had an uneven start to his career, but he's improved and was playing well down the stretch [last season]. Arrow pointing up." -- NFL personnel director

Also receiving votes: Steve Avila (Los Angeles Rams), Ryan Kelly (Minnesota Vikings), Kevin Dotson (Los Angeles Rams), Kevin Zeitler (Tennessee Titans), Cody Mauch (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Alijah Vera-Tucker (New York Jets), John Simpson (New York Jets), Dominick Puni (San Francisco 49ers), Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers), Sam Cosmi (Washington Commanders), Drew Dalman (Chicago Bears)