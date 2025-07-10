Chris Canty explains why it's time for Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa to prove the Dolphins can have success. (1:09)

With 2025 NFL training camps on the horizon, the league's true insiders made their voices heard.

ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from quarterback to cornerback and all positions in between. This was the sixth edition of these rankings, and as usual, several players moved up or fell off last year's lists.

A reminder of the rankings process: Voters gave us their 10 best players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, more than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed helped us break any ties.

Each section includes quotes and nuggets from the voters on every ranked player -- even the honorable mentions. The objective was to identify the best players for 2025. This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award. Who are the best players today?

We will roll out a position per day over 11 days. The schedule: running backs (Monday), defensive tackles (Tuesday), edge rushers (Wednesday), safeties (Thursday), tight ends (Friday), interior offensive linemen (Saturday), offensive tackles (Sunday), quarterbacks (7/14), off-ball linebackers (7/15), wide receivers (7/16), cornerbacks (7/17).

No position leans into the hybrid model more than safety, which is now a mosaic of several different positions in the league.

Sure, the traditional post safety who plays center field and prevents the deep ball still exists. But the scarcity of true playmakers in that area, coupled with elite passing offenses, have prompted defensive coordinators to deploy safeties all over the field.

Those who hang around the line of scrimmage might play slot cornerback on one snap and serve as a "star" linebacker the next. Defenses have leaned into "quarters" coverage, dividing the field into four zones and defining coverage reads more clearly.

Versatility is at a premium, which helps explain why the safety out of Baltimore garnered the most first-place votes. And, overall, this field was clear-cut. The voting among picks three through eight was incredibly close, but not many questions existed in this top 10. And the league's best safety tandem is no longer up for debate -- that duo resides in Michigan.

Here are the league's top 10 safeties based on votes from NFL executives, coaches and scouts.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 9

Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: 2

Hamilton gets the benefit of the doubt despite a production dip.

In 2023, he was the only safety with at least 10 tackles for loss and 10 pass deflections. He added three sacks and four interceptions yet finished second behind Antoine Winfield Jr. in the top 10 ranking. This year, he was down significantly in each of those categories yet received more than 60% of the first-place votes.

The reason is simple: His value transcends numbers.

"All-around best player: Size instincts, production, blitz ability," an NFL personnel director said.

Hamilton's 14.5% ball-hawking rate is decent but unspectacular, coming on 76 targets. But he can line up all over the field, from free safety to "star" linebacker. He played 200 snaps in 2024 "from the slot" as an overhang defender.

He is one of five players over the past two seasons with 15 pass breakups, five interceptions and multiple forced fumbles.

"Great player, scheme specific," an AFC executive said. "In his role, he's very good. He can't man cover and does not have elite range, that's why teams with quicker receivers can have success against him."

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 23 | Last year's ranking: Honorable mention

Branch entered the elite in 2024 with four interceptions and 16 pass deflections, the latter ranking tops among safeties. His 21.1% ball-hawking rate is second-best among safeties with 50 or more targets.

"I love Branch due to instincts and versatility," an AFC executive said. "He's been asked to do a lot in two years in Detroit and he's handled it all."

The second-round pick from 2023 played primarily nickel cornerback as a rookie, but the team moved him to safety the following season so he could stay on the field in their base defense. Due to injury, he ended up doing a bit of both positions this past season.

Multiple scouts say he's elite in passing concept recognition, which allows him to be around the ball despite lack of top-end speed.

"The one knock on him coming out [of Alabama] was coverage, but he proved all of that wrong," "He's been excellent. Very instinctive. He was good at nickel but has more range than that."

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 10

Age: 25 | Last year's ranking: 10

McKinney is one of four safeties to appear on every ballot in his career and trailed only Hamilton in first-place votes this year.

Green Bay signed him to a four-year, $68 million contract before the 2024 season, and he validated that faith with the second-most interceptions among all safeties (eight) and a first-team All-Pro bid. McKinney also posted his second straight season with 11 pass deflections.

"Multidimensional traits, high football IQ, range over the top with the ability to play man coverage over slot receivers," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "Has the playmaking element to his game."

McKinney's 11 breakups came on 30 targets, marking a league-high 36.7% ball-hawking rate among players with at least 30 targets. He was very good with the Giants from 2020-23 but turned elite in Green Bay, showing the power of switching to a perennial contender.

"Whoo, that guy's a player -- one of the first safeties that can do it all," an NFL coordinator added.

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 28 | Last year's ranking: 3

Bates is a prime example of how free agency is supposed to work. The Falcons gave him a four-year, $64 million deal two offseasons ago, and he has rewarded the team with 10 interceptions and 21 pass breakups so far. His 24 interceptions since entering the league in 2018 ranks fifth among all NFL players during that span.

"Bates has always had good ball skills, but his tackling has improved," an AFC executive said.

Lack of physicality was a criticism of Bates during his four-year stint in Cincinnati, but he is viewed as more of a complete player now with 234 tackles over the past two seasons. He isn't afraid to take aggressive angles and try to punch the ball out when tackling.

"I think he's come into his own as a leader there, which has helped his confidence as a player," an NFC scout said. "There's a symbiotic connection there between him and the coaching staff and he's been able to be more of a dual-phase playmaker more consistently."

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: unranked

Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: N/A

Last summer, the top 10 received a call from someone close to Joseph inquiring about why he did not receive a single vote in the 2024 safety pool. Twelve months later, he's a top-five safety and the highest-paid player at his position after signing a four-year, $86 million contract extension in April.

His ball production is what sets him apart. Opposing quarterbacks had a 29.2 passer rating when targeting Joseph, who led the NFL this past season with nine interceptions. His 36.4% ball-hawking rate led all safeties who were targeted more than 30 times.

As a rookie in 2022, Joseph was thrust into the starting lineup due to injury. Since then, he has broken up 31 passes and produced 17 interceptions, the most in the NFL during that span.

"He has the stuff you can't teach as far as the chance-taking that helps create turnovers but doesn't hurt the framework of the defense," an NFC scout said. "He's good at taking calculated risks. You've got to give him credit. He's worked hard for his opportunity."

The scout noted that Joseph also played wide receiver in high school, which aids his instinctual play.

Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: 9

Age: 28 | Last year's ranking: 7

One of the baddest safeties in the game burst onto the scene with an All-Pro rookie performance in 2018 before battling injuries for several years. He has been healthy for the past four seasons, returning to his disruptive self in 2024 after a down year in 2023.

Betting on James' high-end traits and a new system paid off for Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who watched James produce career-highs in tackles for loss (10) and sacks (5.5).

"He's so disruptive around the ball and physical that you have to know where he is at all times," an NFC scout said. "He showed what he can do when healthy and put in positions to affect the ball."

However, not everyone is sold on James' impact.

"People talked about him like he was Ed Reed early in his career, and I'd say while he's always been a good player, I've never really seen him as an elite guy year to year," a veteran AFC personnel staffer said. "Average athletic tools, choosy tackler."

The Chargers just announced their former safety, Rodney Harrison, will enter the franchise's hall of fame. James will likely join him one day.

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 26 | Last year's ranking: 1

Winfield's lack of splash in 2024 was noticeable, especially coming off an all-world performance the previous season that earned him a four-year, $84 million contract extension.

Injuries held Winfield to nine games, and he never got in a rhythm of disrupting the football. He finished the season with zero interceptions, 3 pass deflections, 2 sacks and zero forced fumbles. That was a big drop from 2023, when he recorded 6 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries and 3 interceptions.

"He plays just like his dad [former NFL cornerback Antoine Winfield], great tackler, always around the ball," an NFL coordinator said. "But with his size mixed with that physicality, you worry about his durability, and that showed up last year."

Voters are largely willing to give Winfield a pass for last year. After all, he is still in his prime.

Highest ranking: 4 | Lowest ranking: 10

Age: 29 | Last year's ranking: 6

Voters just can't quit Baker, the oldest player in the top 10. He is going on six consecutive Pro Bowls and is still a menace at the line of scrimmage.

While appearing on every ballot is impressive, his lack of ball production -- zero interceptions and five total pass deflections since 2023 -- hurt his standing this year. But from a tone-setting standpoint, he remains elite.

"Unreal production when moving forward," an NFC executive said. "Missed more tackles this past year but made a ton of plays behind/at/near the line of scrimmage. And he played all 17 games."

As one NFL coordinator put it, Baker frequently limits big plays with his tackling, which offsets his low interception totals. His 164 tackles and 10 tackles for loss were among the best at his position in 2024.

The Cardinals also miss Baker dearly when he's injured, posting a 1-9 record in games he's missed. He has been durable considering his size (5-foot-10, 195 pounds) and physical style of play often lead to injury.

Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 28 | Last year's ranking: 4

We penciled in Fitzpatrick as a Steelers safety until Pittsburgh and Miami's splash trade on June 30 forced a quick edit. Now, he is back with the team that drafted him 11th overall in 2018.

This move is a welcome change for Fitzpatrick, whose ball production dipped the past two seasons. After recording 17 interceptions and 38 pass breakups from 2019-22, he managed one and seven, respectively, from 2023-24.

"He was the best in the NFL for years but is slowing down," an AFC executive said.

Fitzpatrick has fallen from No. 1 to No. 4 to No. 9 in the rankings over the past three years.

"He still has a lot to offer -- incredibly hard worker, tone-setter, super solid running things on the back end and preventing big plays, things that go unnoticed," an NFL coordinator said. "I'm expecting a bounce-back year from him."