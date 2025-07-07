Open Extended Reactions

Fresh names can be found all over ESPN's survey of the top 10 players at every position. And that means every top-10 ranking has at least one player who fell from last year's charts, whether because of performance, injury or the strength of the rankings. We'll collect those names here as the top 10 for each position is unveiled.

A reminder of the rankings process: League executives, coaches and scouts gave us their best 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. More than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases, all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed helped break ties.

We will roll out a position per day over 11 days. The schedule: running backs (7/7), defensive tackles (7/8), edge rushers (7/9), safeties (7/10), tight ends (7/11), interior offensive linemen (7/12), offensive tackles (7/13), quarterbacks (7/14), off-ball linebackers (7/15), wide receivers (7/16), cornerbacks (7/17).

Running backs

Breece Hall, RB, Jets (No. 2 in 2024 preseason rankings) -- Hall was second behind only the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey on last year's list, but took a step back in rushing yards (876), catches (57) and touchdowns (8) as the Aaron Rodgers-led Jets offense failed to ignite. Hall, 24, looks poised for a bigger role and potentially a better season in 2025.

Nick Chubb, RB, Texans (No. 3 in 2024 preseason) -- After suffering a serious knee injury early in the 2023 season, Chubb returned to the field for the Browns in 2024 but was limited to 332 yards in eight games before his season-ending broken foot in Week 15. Chubb, 29, signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Texans this offseason.

Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars (No. 10 in 2024 preseason) -- Etienne failed to deliver a third consecutive 1,000-yard season for the struggling Jags in 2024, rushing for 558 yards and two touchdowns on a career-low 3.7 yards per carry. How first-year coach Liam Coen integrates Etienne into the offense will be among the storylines worth watching in 2025 training camp.

