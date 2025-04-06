Mike Greenberg explains why Justin Fields is "overwhelmingly the best" the Jets were going to do in the quarterback position. (1:14)

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. New-look backfield: Except for a brief period at the start of his rookie season in 2022, Breece Hall has been the No. 1 running back on the team -- a high-volume runner and pass catcher. First-year coach Aaron Glenn has other plans.

It sounds like Glenn wants to employ a committee approach, utilizing second-year backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis to complement Hall.

"I think, mentally, [Hall] is in a good place, but I would say that we have three running backs on this team that we're going to utilize as much as possible," Glenn said this past week at the annual owners' meetings in Palm Beach, Florida. "They're all big men, they can run, they're violent, they're physical.

"So I think once we get a chance to get the players in and see exactly how they operate, I think every player is going to be happy with the way that we go about this offense, and I think he's going to be one of them."

We'll see. No skill player likes to lose touches, especially in a contract year. Hall will be a free agent in 2026 and the open market often isn't friendly for running backs. Production matters.

Glenn's chief concern is doing what's in the team's best interest. Those who don't buy into that philosophy won't be around long.

So why would Glenn shake things up in the backfield? A few reasons.

As he mentioned, Allen and Davis showed promise in limited action as rookies. Glenn also comes from an organization that thrived with a rotation; the Detroit Lions split the workload between Jahmyr Gibbs (250 carries) and David Montgomery (185). The two-headed approach keeps the players fresh and allows the offense to attack with variations of speed and size. It's unusual, though, to see a three-way split.

Another possible factor is that Hall's numbers have declined in each season. His yard-per-carry average has gone from 5.8 to 4.5 to 4.2, and his Rush Yards Over Expected (per attempt) has dropped from 1.4 to 0.7 to 0.4, per Next Gen Stats. Perhaps this is Glenn's way of sending a message to a player who hasn't reached his ceiling. Or maybe he believes Hall can be more efficient with fewer touches.

Glenn's comments surely will fuel trade speculation. Hall is among a handful of players up for a contract extension, most notably cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson -- both drafted the same year as Hall. It will be difficult to keep them all long term.

Hall is a gifted player who would attract interest if dangled in trade talks. Perhaps the Jets would consider moving him if Boise State star Ashton Jeanty is available with the seventh pick in the April 24 draft.

2. The Glenn doctrine: A 30-minute sitdown with Glenn in Palm Beach, coupled with interviews with people around the league who know him, yielded some thoughts and observations on his coaching philosophy. Notable tenets:

Competition is paramount. Glenn emphasized that point by saying the depth chart is written in pencil. He wants to create a meritocracy. One of the criticisms of the previous regime was that players got too comfortable.

Youth is served. Of the 14 offseason additions, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, 30, is the only one in the 30-and-up category. A year ago, the Jets had one of the older teams. Now, the oldest nonspecialist is backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, 35. Every projected starter is under 30. "It's a young man's game," Glenn likes to say.

The bigger, the better. They added size at receiver, defensive line, even cornerback. Glenn likes the idea of pairing Gardner (6-foot-3) with newcomer Brandon Stephens (6-1), who replaces D.J. Reed (5-9). The irony is that Glenn, a fantastic corner in his day, is only 5-9.

Quiet is good. Glenn is old-school in that he prefers to "move in silence," as he called it. Inheriting a team often portrayed as dysfunctional, he wants to change the culture, and he believes that starts with less noise. Observing Glenn at the meetings, it's clear that he's a serious-minded coach, not into idle chitchat.

3. Quite an endorsement: Lions coach Dan Campbell, who knows about vanquishing a losing culture, was asked by ESPN to explain why he believes Glenn -- his former defensive coordinator -- can do the same for the Jets. His answer was striking.

"You need a leader, man," Campbell said. "You need a leader, and you need a guy who can hold people accountable. I'm talking about top down. ... As long as he's got the support, AG will turn that thing around. There's no question, man.

"He's an unbelievable leader. He's an even better person who makes people want to rally around him and do things to help him have success. Look, if he can't, nobody can. That's my opinion."

Not too much pressure, right?

4. Waiting on Rodgers? Wide receiver Allen Lazard could stay with the team, but he will have to take a significant pay cut on his $11 million (non-guaranteed) base salary. General manager Darren Mougey said they're "working through" a potential restructure.

They could try to cut his salary to the neighborhood of $2.75 million, the amount of Reynolds' one-year contract. The two receivers have similar career numbers. Lazard could be waiting to see if a reunion with free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers is possible before deciding on the Jets' proposal.

5. Possible extensions: The organization will wait until after the draft before exploring possible extensions for Gardner and Wilson, according to Mougey. The Jets seem motivated to get them done, but it must make financial sense.

Team officials speak highly of both players. Discussing Gardner, Glenn said, "This guy can be the best in the league." The coach added that the two-time All-Pro "didn't have the best year last year," acknowledging that his tackling must improve.

Gardner missed 17% of his tackle attempts, the fourth-highest rate on the team, per Next Gen Stats.

6. Sneaky good: The Jets think they got a steal in center Josh Myers (one year, $2 million), who started 56 games for the Green Bay Packers. He's projected as a backup, but he could push incumbent Joe Tippmann, Glenn said. The Jets thought Myers would land a starting job somewhere. He fell through the cracks, which sometimes happens in free agency.

His arrival doesn't mean the Jets will shake up the offensive line. There was speculation about Tippmann sliding to right guard and Alijah Vera-Tucker moving to right tackle, where there's no clear-cut starter, but they will remain in their current spots, Mougey said.

7. Fleet QBs wanted: It became clear in talking to Glenn that he values quarterbacks with mobility -- one of the qualities that attracted him to Justin Fields. Applying that thinking to the draft, the prospects to watch include Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Tyler Shough (Louisville) and Jalen Milroe (Alabama) -- all good runners.

Offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand attended Shough's pro day.

8. Liftoff: Phase One of the offseason program begins Monday. Teams with new coaches are allowed to start two weeks earlier than the rest of the teams. Glenn cited two objectives -- establish a new culture and get bigger, faster and stronger.

"That's the only thing I want the players worrying about," Glenn said. "We have a lot of time for scheming."

9. Full-circle moment: Pete Carroll's first draft pick as an NFL head coach was in 1994, when the Jets chose Glenn at No. 12. "Pretty good pick, huh?" Carroll said to ESPN. Carroll, 73, the new Las Vegas Raiders coach, connected with Glenn in Palm Beach -- his first former player to become an NFL head coach.

10. The last word: Owner Woody Johnson, like a lot of Jets fans, wants to forget about the ill-fated Zach Wilson era. It began in 2021, when they picked the quarterback out of BYU No. 2 -- behind Trevor Lawrence and nine spots ahead of Fields.

Alluding to the '21 draft, Johnson conspicuously omitted Wilson last week when he said, "I think Justin Fields is going to be a total winner for us. I've been impressed with him since his college days -- it was [Fields] or Trevor Lawrence -- and I think he's going to be really good."