NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Veteran safety Quandre Diggs is returning to the Tennessee Titans, the team said Tuesday.

A return to Tennessee was Diggs' preference all along because he connected with the coaching staff and always wanted to be a teammate of younger cousin Cameron Ward, whom the Titans selected with the top pick in April's draft.

"I'm a little older than Cam, but it's always been a dream to play alongside him," Diggs told ESPN in April. "I've had good conversations with them [Titans]. I know the coaching staff is legit, and being around them last year was fun."

Diggs started eight games for the Titans in 2024 after joining the team last August. He posted 42 tackles before a Lisfranc fracture landed him on injured reserve in November. When healthy, Diggs played 88% of the defensive snaps for the Titans.

At 32 years old, there will be questions about Diggs' return from the injury, especially as a defensive back. But Diggs, a sixth-round draft pick in 2015 -- with 25 other cornerbacks going before him -- said he is determined to show he still can play.

"I have a natural chip on my shoulder to show all the guys that were drafted before me that I can outlast them," Diggs said.

The Diggs signing comes two days after 2025 third-round pick Kevin Winston Jr. left practice early due to soreness, although that was part of coach Brian Callahan's maintenance plan for select players after Winston took part in five padded practices over a six-day span. Winston missed most of last season at Penn State due to a torn ACL. He was available for the start of camp.

The Detroit Lions selected Diggs with the 200th pick of the 2015 draft. He was Detroit's starting nickelback for two seasons before signing a three-year, $20.4 million contract extension with the Lions in 2018.

The following season, the Lions traded Diggs along with a seventh-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for a fifth-round pick in 2020. Diggs was named an alternate to the Pro Bowl that season.

Diggs was a three-time Pro Bowl selection from 2020 to 2022 with the Seahawks. He signed a three-year, $40 million extension with the Seahawks in 2022. Seattle released Diggs after the 2023 season.

He has 24 interceptions and 622 tackles in 10 seasons.

The Titans also signed safety Joshuah Bledsoe on Tuesday and released outside linebacker Titus Leo and safety Mark Perry.