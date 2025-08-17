Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Jaxson Dart's second preseason performance for the New York Giants may have been even better than the first, which was pretty good in its own right.

Dart went 14-of-16 passing for 137 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown on Saturday night in his first ever game at MetLife Stadium against the crosstown rival New York Jets. The first-round pick completed his final 13 passes and led the Giants on a pair of touchdown drives to begin the second half of a 31-12 win.

"He executed well," coach Brian Daboll said of his young quarterback's performance.

Dart, the 25th overall pick in this year's draft, keeps passing the tests thrown at him by his own coach. Daboll threw him unknowingly into Saturday night's game for one random play in the middle of a second-quarter drive in place of starter Russell Wilson.

Dart threw a screen pass for 30 yards to tight end Theo Johnson before returning to the sideline.

"I was like, all right, I didn't know that I was going to go in for one play and then come back out," Dart said. "So I think that that's just [that] he's making up scenarios where you never know when your number's going to be called and you got to be ready for that. He's done it in practices. So I think that that kind of taught me that I need to continue to warm up on the sideline. You just never know when things like that are going to happen."

Daboll said he told nobody, not even his coaches, that he was going to do this on Saturday night. It's all part of the quarterback development plan that he's created for Dart, who has incrementally improved throughout the summer.

It has led to Dart having the look of a franchise quarterback in his first two preseason games. He's 26 of 35 for 291 yards with two passing and one rushing touchdown against the Buffalo Bills and Jets. It has Giants fans hopeful that he might be the one to ultimately get them back on track.

Despite the success, Dart remains the team's No. 2 quarterback behind Wilson, even though he received a drive with the first-team offensive line late in the first half. That was the first time this summer that Dart spent a significant amount of time working with the starting unit.

"Russ is our starter and we're going to keep developing Jaxson," Daboll said.

The Giants have been adamant that Wilson is the team's starter. They stated it when he was signed back in March and again at the beginning of training camp. Wilson has exclusively taken first-team reps this spring and summer. He's in line to start the opener against the Washington Commanders.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has also enjoyed some success in the preseason. His first drive on Saturday night concluded with a touchdown. The Giants got in position when Wilson threw a patented "Moon Ball" down the middle of the field to rookie Beaux Collins for an 80-yard gain. Collins was tackled at the one-yard line and running back Tyrone Tracy eventually got into the end zone for a score two plays later to give the Giants a 7-0 lead.

Wilson finished 4-of-7 passing for 108 yards. He led one scoring drive on four possessions and his evening ended with an interception in the end zone intended for Collins that Daboll chalked up to a route that the quarterback and receiver haven't worked on.

"It was good," Daboll said of Wilson's performance. "Executed well."

It still wasn't at the level of Dart, who produced touchdowns on two of his three full drives. But Dart and Daboll insisted it wasn't perfect and there is still plenty to improve.

After the game, Dart was ruing a third down on his first drive when he was tackled by his shoe string. He thought it was a potential long touchdown run if he wasn't tripped by defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan as he tried to escape the pocket with plenty of room to run.

Daboll knows while Dart has made things look easy so far in two preseason games, there will be some ups and downs. The rookie quarterback is not there yet despite some immediate success in the preseason.

"Yeah, he's still got a lot to learn," Daboll said. "But he's growing every day. Like I said, that's why we drafted him. We spent a lot of time with him, have a lot of confidence in the young man. He's done a good job for us since he's been here in every area you could do, off the field, on the field, leadership, moxie, intelligence, but it's early. We've played a couple preseason games against probably some vanilla looks but he's making strides everyday and that's all you can ask of any other young player."