The New York Giants open the 2025 NFL regular season against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 6 at Northwest Stadium.

The Giants' roster is deeper and better than it has been in years. That makes Tommy DeVito expendable after starting games each of the past two seasons. He is not the only veteran who was on the team last year who is in jeopardy.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Giants:

QUARTERBACKS (3): Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston

Tommy DeVito is the odd man out even though he's a capable backup. The Giants aren't interested in trading the veteran Winston, who they value as a player and leader.

RUNNING BACKS (3): Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, Cam Skattebo

Dante "Turbo" Miller probably deserves a spot, but the Giants are significantly invested in these three. Maybe Miller doesn't get claimed and makes it to the practice squad?

TIGHT ENDS (3): Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz

Seventh-round rookie Thomas Fidone II lands on the practice squad. Greg Dulcich flashed at times this summer, but the Giants already have Johnson as their pass-catching tight end.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Beaux Collins, Ihmir Smith-Marsette

The undrafted Collins beats out Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Montrell Washington because of his size and blocking ability. Smith-Marsette earned another shot as the return man based off his performance last year ahead of Gunner Olszewski, who seems to be the favored of the two as a receiver.

OFFENSIVE LINE (10): Andrew Thomas, Jermaine Eluemunor, Jon Runyan, Greg Van Roten, John Michael Schmitz Jr., Evan Neal, Marcus Mbow, James Hudson III, Joshua Ezeudu, Austin Schlottmann

Finally some depth in this group. Veteran Aaron Stinnie and Jake Kubas, an undrafted rookie last year who started the summer in the competition to start at right guard, are the most notable omissions as a result.

DEFENSIVE LINE (6): Dexter Lawrence II, Roy Robertson-Harris, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Darius Alexander, Elijah Chatman, D.J. Davidson

Jeremiah Ledbetter was signed this offseason to help against the run, but he never gained traction this summer. Davidson was the best of the previous year's holdovers.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (4): Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Abdul Carter, Chauncey Golston

This is a strong and deep group with four capable starters. Carter is destined to be a star, which could cut into Thibodeaux's playing time.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS (5): Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden, Darius Muasau, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, C.J. Board

This is the deepest the inside linebacker room has been in years too. The Giants are high on Muasau while Flannigan-Fowles and Board are quality vets who excel on special teams. Okereke and McFadden are the starters.

CORNERBACKS (6): Paulson Adebo, Deonte Banks, Cor'Dale Flott, Dru Phillips, Tre Hawkins III, Art Green

Green has earned a spot on the roster with his strong play this summer. Overall, it's still a rather young group.

SAFETIES (4): Jevon Holland, Tyler Nubin, Dane Belton, K'Von Wallace

The first three are set to play significant roles. Wallace is a hard worker who can contribute on special teams.

SPECIALISTS (3): K Graham Gano, P Jamie Gillan, LS Casey Kreiter

Gano had to earn his spot on the roster this summer with his $4.415 million price tag. He did that with three makes of 50 or more yards on field goal attempts in the preseason opener.