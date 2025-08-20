Stephen A. Smith explains why the loaded Ravens roster makes this Lamar Jackson's best shot at a Super Bowl. (1:00)

Stephen A.: This is the most pressure on Lamar (1:00)

Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is fine after getting his foot stepped on in Wednesday's practice, a team spokesman said.

Jackson, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, was inadvertently knocked to the ground about 90 minutes into practice. He stayed on the field to throw a couple more passes before heading into the facility about 40 minutes early with a team doctor and trainer.

Before walking off the field, it appeared that Jackson was flexing his right wrist.

The Ravens have not played Jackson in a preseason game in four years to minimize the risk of him getting hurt. His only missed practice in this year's training camp was an excused absence for pre-planned personal reasons.

Jackson, 28, hasn't missed a game due to injury since the 2022 season.

Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace didn't notice Jackson had walked off the field.

"Obviously, we'll keep him in our prayers and hope he's doing great," Wallace said. "I'm sure -- knowing Lamar being Lamar -- he'll be back before we know it," Wallace said.

The Ravens open the season in 18 days, when they play at the Buffalo Bills.