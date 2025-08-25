Open Extended Reactions

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints released veteran running back Cam Akers, the Saints announced Monday.

Akers, a 2020 second-round draft pick, signed with the Saints in June and has been competing for a backup spot behind Alvin Kamara. Akers was released as part of a wave of 14 transactions the Saints made ahead of Tuesday's roster cut deadline.

"NFL a crazy place," Akers wrote on X on Monday, adding a crying face emoji to his post.

"Difficult one, because he's a really good running back in this league," Saints coach Kellen Moore said Monday. "He can contribute for us, we just felt like, the depth of that room, Kendre [Miller] did a phenomenal job. ... We have a number of other guys we feel like can provide some roles. We'll finalize the rest of this running back group, but we feel like we have a really good group there."

Akers began his career with the Los Angeles Rams and has played for the Houston Texans and the Minnesota Vikings in two separate stints. The Texans traded him to the Vikings last season, and he played in 12 games, carrying the ball 64 times for 297 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 10 passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns while with Minnesota last year.

The Saints have not finalized their 53-man roster, but currently have Kamara, Miller, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Devin Neal, Marcus Yarns and Velus Jones Jr. in their running back room.