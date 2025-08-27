Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers could be without starting left tackle Ickey Ekwonu for their opener after an emergency appendectomy Sunday.

Coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that the status of the sixth pick of the 2022 draft is day-to-day and likely will remain so until the Sept. 7 game at Jacksonville.

"We've seen these things turn around in a little over a week," Canales said. "It can be longer. It just depends on each individual's body, on how you respond to the surgery, how your body heals the right way.

"So, it's going to be day-to-day all the way up until the game."

Canales said Ekwonu came to Bank of America Stadium over the weekend complaining of stomach pain. Surgery was recommended after he was checked by the team medical staff.

Canales said veteran Yosh Nijman will be first up until Ekwonu is cleared. Guard-tackle Brady Christensen also will get some reps, as will practice squad member Brandon Walton.

Nijman has started four games the past two seasons between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina. He started three games last year for the Panthers.

"I'm going to be super hopeful on this," Canales said of getting Ekwonu back for the Jaguars. "Hopefully, we can get him back out there on the grass at some point game weekend."