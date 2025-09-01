Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif -- Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that running back Najee Harris is cleared to participate in full-contact practice, another sign that Harris could play in the Chargers' season opener Friday against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil.

Harbaugh was still noncommittal, however, on Harris' status for Friday's game: "There's a possibility," he said. "He's looked really good in practice."

Harris injured his eye in a Fourth of July fireworks mishap, which landed him on the non-football Injury/illness list ahead of training camp.

Harbaugh also said that wide receiver Quentin Johnston cleared concussion protocol. Johnston suffered a frightening concussion in the Chargers' second preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, which left him motionless on the field for several minutes. Johnston didn't miss much practice and appears in line to play Friday.

Before Monday, Harris had worn a yellow jersey at practice, which is worn by players still working through an injury. Harris looked quick in individual drills but didn't take any hand-offs from quarterback Justin Herbert in the period open to the media.

Running backs Hassan Haskins and Omarion Hampton took handoffs from Herbert while Harris worked in with quarterbacks Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei.

Harris has never missed a game in his NFL career. If he were to miss any time, the Chargers would likely lean heavily on Hampton.