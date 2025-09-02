Stephen A. Smith discusses how far he believes Josh Allen can take the Bills. (0:47)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Bills are continuing their trend of bringing familiar faces back to the team's practice squad, signing wide receiver Gabe Davis, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Davis, 26, visited the team Aug. 20 following a visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team he visited twice. The wide receiver is continuing to recover from a torn meniscus in his left knee suffered in November.

The Bills also signed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and safety Jordan Poyer to the practice squad last week.

Davis, a 2020 fourth-round pick by the Bills, was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on May 7, nearly 14 months after they signed him to a three-year contract worth $39 million, including $24 million guaranteed, in his first time in free agency after the completion of his rookie deal with the Bills.

Davis caught 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games in 2024. His average of 12.7 yards per catch was the lowest of his five-year career. Davis also dropped two potential touchdown passes in the Jaguars' 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears in London on Oct. 13.

Quarterback Josh Allen has remained close with Davis.

"I love Gabe, and I'm sure I'll see him over the next day or two," Allen said the day before Davis officially visited. "And happy to see him. I obviously love that guy. He was awesome when he was here, and I know he's getting back to full health here soon. So, who knows? We'll see."

In his four seasons with the Bills, Davis had 163 catches for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns and averaged 16.7 yards per catch.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.