CLEVELAND -- As the Cincinnati Bengals spilled into the tunnel leading into the visiting locker room at Huntington Bank Field, the sentiment was clear.

Somehow, the Bengals found a way to beat the Cleveland Browns 17-16 despite one of the team's worst offensive performances in recent years. The Bengals totaled just 141 offensive yards, the fewest in coach Zac Taylor's tenure. But for a team that carried the NFL's worst record in the opening two weeks of the season dating back to 2019, Taylor's first year, the only thing that mattered was walking off the field with a victory.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow acknowledged just how fortunate Cincinnati was to escape the northern version of the Battle of Ohio with a win.

"Any time you can win like this, you kind of steal one," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said. "We stole one today. We're going to have to do better."

Historically, there have been reasons for Cincinnati's offensive struggles, especially against the Browns. In 2023, the last time the Bengals opened the season against Cleveland, Burrow was still battling through a strained calf he suffered in training camp. To compound problems, the entire stadium was seemingly ensconced in a wet mist that made throwing the ball a challenge.

Neither of those things were a factor Sunday. It was a 63-degree day off Lake Erie with no clouds visible from the north side of the stadium. Burrow was coming off a fully healthy offseason and the most normal buildup to a season since he was drafted with the No. 1 pick in 2020.

However, one constant in those matchups remained: Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. By the end of the game, Garrett turned into the game-wrecker who had sacked Burrow 10 times in previous matchups. Garrett finished with two sacks and was a major reason the Bengals gained just 7 offensive yards in the second half. It was the lowest total by a winning team since 1995, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

"It's tough to find anybody better than that guy," said Burrow, who was 14-of-23 passing for a touchdown and 113 yards, the third fewest in his career.

Several Browns mishaps were the reason Cincinnati could afford such low offensive yardage and still win, including a pair of special teams gaffes. Kicker Andre Szmyt missed the PAT after quarterback Joe Flacco's 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cedric Tillman on the opening drive of the second half. Szmyt later missed a potential go-ahead, 36-yard field goal with 2:22 remaining.

After the game, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he's "not there yet" when asked about making a change or bringing in competition for Szmyt, who made his NFL regular season debut after the team released incumbent Dustin Hopkins on Aug. 26.

"There's going to be situations like this again, and he's going to make those kicks," defensive end Myles Garrett said, "and we're going to be better for it. We're going to win those games. There's no more scrutiny on him than the rest of us."

On top of the missed kicks, Cleveland had two interceptions. Both came on deflections off of Browns receivers that were plucked by Bengals defenders, including a late interception from cornerback DJ Turner that ended Cleveland's best chance at a game-winning drive. Last season, Cincinnati's defense was the primary reason the Bengals missed the playoffs for the second straight year and squandered Burrow's best season.

Against the Browns, Cincinnati's defensive unit was able to make amends and give a strong account after an offseason filled with questions.

"We don't even try to get into the outside noise," Turner said. "The whole offseason, we knew what we could do. We just have to do it again."

And for a team that had a combined 1-11 record in Weeks 1 and 2 in recent years, there was no apologizing for gutting out a win in the AFC North.

"Forget about the stats, forget about the score, forget about how it all played out," Taylor said after the game. "The best outcome could have been 1 and 0. And we're proud of that."

ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi contributed to this report.