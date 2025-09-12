Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Packers receiver Jayden Reed suffered a shoulder injury on a play that didn't count during the opening drive of Thursday's game against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field.

Reed was injured after he stretched out to catch what would have been a 39-yard touchdown if it hadn't been wiped out because of a holding penalty on right tackle Anthony Belton.

Belton, a rookie second-round pick, was making his first career start because regular starter Zach Tom was inactive because of a hip injury suffered in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

Reed missed most of training camp because of a foot injury, but he led the Packers with three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown in the season opener despite playing just 18 snaps.